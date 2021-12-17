Holiday Spotlight: Kohler Chocolates

In Netflix’s School of Chocolate, we view eight professional pastry chefs transforming their chocolatier skills from novice to master. In this new sweet show, viewers are able to dive into a world where chocolate is more than your average Hershey’s bar. Under the guidance of the world renowned swiss chef, Amaury Guichon, chefs create everything from architectural masterpieces to gravity defying rocket ships – all made out of chocolate. While Guichon’s charming smile and dreamy accent is enough to keep you watching, there’s some real artistry being achieved and it’s perfect if you have a sweet tooth.

