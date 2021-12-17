ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Rodriguez on searching for the next 'Magic Mike' with new series

By GOOD MORNING WASHINGTON
Cover picture for the article7NewsDC — From the original box office smash, to a hit sequel, and...

insider.com

What it takes to perform in "Magic Mike Live"

What it takes to perform in "Magic Mike Live" To perform in the cast of "Magic Mike Live," it takes more than being a world-class dancer and having a spectacular physique. During the show, cast members leave the stage to interact with the audience, requiring them to read body language to assess comfort levels before engaging in physical contact. Chief video correspondent Graham Flanagan went behind the scenes of the show based on the hit movies starring Channing Tatum. The cast performs up to eight shows a week at Sahara Las Vegas where they also rehearse, work out, and recover between performances.
TVLine

Tyler Perry's Sistas: Andi Tells Zac and Fatima 'You Look Guilty as Hell' in New Season 4 Trailer — Watch

Tyler Perry’s Sistas fans who thought Season 3 was messy but thrilling better brace for themselves for an explosive and emotional Season 4… if the new trailer is any indication. BET dropped the sizzling-hot promo Wednesday night during the Season 3 finale of the popular and soapy drama, which strongly suggests Zac’s legal problems surrounding his Wall Street wealth are far from over. (Season 4 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 9/8c.) In one scene, an investigator shows up at Karen’s salon and asks if Zac lives with her. Karen immediately hunts down Zac, and when he asks why she’s so curious...
Adam Rodriguez
Arkansas Times

Little Rock contestant competes on HBO Max’s “Finding Magic Mike”

Keep your eyes out for Ross Harris, a Little Rock contestant on HBO Max’s reality competition series “Finding Magic Mike,” a play on the title of the steamy 2012 Channing Tatum film. HBO’s premise? A group of men who have “lost their magic” seek to rekindle it, with the help of some talented choreographers and coaches — and some made-for-TV skin-baring. From a press release:
imdb.com

Get to Know the Contestants of Finding Magic Mike

Our Christmas gift just arrived early and it's just what we wanted: a whooole lot of six packs and dad bods. All wE! can say is "Wow." HBO Max's new reality series Finding Magic Mike premiered on Dec. 16 and we cannot contain ourselves. In an E! News exclusive first look, we get a closer look at the guys and not only are these men jaw-droppingly handsome, they're actually kind of hilarious too. These 10 men went to Vegas to audition to be, you guessed it, the next Magic Mike. From Adonis Frank, whose friends made him audition, to Nate Bryan who wanted to "break out of his shell more," we are already obsessed. According to the show's description, "the...
ABC Action News

Finding Magic Mike Series on HBO Max

How Does a Regular Joe Become a Magic Mike? We find out by speaking to Actor Adam Rodriguez who is also the host and judge of the new modern dance competition series. The show, Finding Magic Mike is based on Steven Soderberg’s Original hit film that starred Rodriguez alongside Channing Tatum, Magic Mike.
toofab.com

Finding Magic Mike Star on Stripping, Surprises and Spoilers

Nate Bryan opens up about competing on the new HBO Max series Finding Magic Mike, which finds him vying for a cash prize and the chance to perform in the Las Vegas show. See what he said about stripping down to basically nothing -- and what his future with Magic Mike looks like after the show!
celebritypage.com

Everyday Men Audition For A Sexy Headliner Role In 'Finding Magic Mike'

Magic Mike is returning with its third installment and everybody's dream man, Channing Tatum, will be doing his last dance on stage. Until then, fans can look to HBO Max, where an unscripted competition show based off of the series is now available. Finding Magic Mike is the latest reality...
thecinemaholic.com

Where is Finding Magic Mike Filmed?

A spin-off of the 2012 comedy-drama film ‘Magic Mike,’ ‘Finding Magic Mike’ AKA ‘The Real Magic Mike’ is a reality competition series that features Adam Rodriguez from the original movie as one of the mentors. The series centers upon ten ordinary men who go through a Magic Mike Live boot camp to regain their mojo and develop self-confidence by losing years of emotional baggage. As they transform into professional dancers in the process, only two will get to perform on the live stage in Sin City, and the winner will take home the lucrative cash prize of $100,000.
realitytitbit.com

Who is Ross Harris from Finding Magic Mike?

HBO Max‘s new show Finding Magic Mike features a group of attractive men getting vulnerable about their feelings, while also showing us some steamy dance moves. We take a look at contestant Ross Harris. Season 1 of Finding Magic Mike premiered on Thursday (December 16). The show will have...
TheDailyBeast

‘Finding Magic Mike’ Wants to Make Everyone Feel Sexy

Channing Tatum doesn’t show up in HBO Max’s Magic Mike-inspired reality series Finding Magic Mike, but his character’s spirit is alive and well. Rather than appear on camera as his male stripper alter ego, Tatum executive produced the competition show, which debuted its surprisingly heartwarming premiere season Thursday. Adam Rodriguez, who plays Tito in the film franchise, hosts the series along with Magic Mike Live executive producer Vincent Marini and choreographers Alison Faulk and Luke Broadlick.
Fox5 KVVU

Magic Mike Live performances canceled for internal COVID-19 cases

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Magic Mike Live, a popular male revue and variety show on the Las Vegas Strip, has announced cancelation of two performances after "cases of COVID-19 in the company." The show announced it is canceling Dec. 22 and Dec. 23 shows. Performances are currently scheduled to resume...
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
Cosmopolitan

Willow Smith's Net Worth Is Pretty Damn Impressive, TBH

When your parents are bankable Hollywood stars, the pressure to start making your own mark (specifically in the form of a growing number on the balance line of your bank account) has to be intense. Willow Smith has clearly risen to that challenge. Sure, she still has a ways to go to catch up to her parents in the finance department, but considering Will Smith's net worth is estimated to be around $350 million, there's truly no shame in that. Before we get to just how much Willow is worth, let's do a little refresher on her many income streams.
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott Explains Why ‘Road House’ Costar Patrick Swayze Was a ‘Texas Gentleman’

He appeared alongside Patrick Swayze in the film 1989 action film Road House, and now Sam Elliott is opening up about the late actor. During a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Sam Elliott stated that while he doesn’t actually think the film is great, he does say he loved Swayze, ”He was quite a man. He was the sweetest guy you can imagine. He was an incredible gentleman. He was born in Texas and just had this Texas gentleman thing about him. And he had an incredible work ethic.”
