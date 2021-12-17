Betting on yourself and building confidence to take a career leap

Confidence is an important trait you'll need in college. Here's some advice to help you become more confident in high school and succeed in everything you do!. Confidence is an admirable quality of many successful people. While it’s true that some are inherently more confident than others, it is possible to increase your confidence through experiences. And high school is the perfect opportunity to venture out and participate in activities that boost your confidence. Increasing confidence in high school will set you up for success in college and beyond, so here are a few ways you can start building it now.

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO