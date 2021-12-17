ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Betting on yourself and building confidence to take a career leap

By GOOD MORNING WASHINGTON
WJLA
 7 days ago

wjla.com

digg.com

55 Tech Startups To Bet Your Career On In 2022

While the "Great Resignation" rages on, now is a great time to take a job at a tech startup. Many people these days are reevaluating their jobs and careers. For those contemplating a new job at a startup, Insider has you covered with our annual list. Of course, there's always...
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Metaverse an Opportunity for Brands to 'Stay Refreshed' in Evolving Landscape

Howard Yu, LEGO professor of management and innovation at IMD Business School and author of "Leap: How to Thrive in a World Where Everything Can Be Copied," joined Cheddar to discuss the mania surrounding the concept of the metaverse. He particularly noted how companies in the retailing sector like Nike are leveraging it. "I think metaverse really opens up a window for brands to think about how can they, ongoing-wise, engage with the consumer, engage with the target audience, so their brand continues to stay refreshed in the changing environment," Yu said.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Economy
collegexpress.com

12 Tips and Tricks to Build Confidence in High School

Confidence is an important trait you'll need in college. Here's some advice to help you become more confident in high school and succeed in everything you do!. Confidence is an admirable quality of many successful people. While it’s true that some are inherently more confident than others, it is possible to increase your confidence through experiences. And high school is the perfect opportunity to venture out and participate in activities that boost your confidence. Increasing confidence in high school will set you up for success in college and beyond, so here are a few ways you can start building it now.
EDUCATION
World Economic Forum

4 career questions to ask yourself going into the new year

The New Year is an opportunity to set intentions for career success. Below are four questions you can ask yourself to help fulfil your goals at work. How can you be intentional about your career success going into the new year? Reflecting on the past year can be a productive way to set specific goals. Quartz polled five career experts on the questions you can ask to set yourself up to be more productive, focused, and happier at work in the year ahead.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Newsbug.info

OUTDOORS WITH JOE MARTINO: Experience, not success, builds confidence

That sounds off, right? Most people typically think that confidence comes from success. While success can be a component of confidence, so can failure. The fact of the matter is that experience is the real key to confidence, and confidence then, can result in success. Confidence, not arrogance. I just...
ECONOMY
The American Genius

Freelance full time may be in your future: When should you take the leap?

(ENTREPRENEUR) Freelancing full time can be a daunting concept, but it’s much more commonplace than you think. If you have these things, you may be ready. Freelancing is often thought of as a mythical concept, something that is almost too good to be true. While it isn’t all about hanging out at home in your pajamas all day, being a freelance is something that is completely possible to be successful – assuming you do your homework.
JOBS

