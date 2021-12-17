ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Adventures in STEM during February School Vacation

Providence, Rhode Island
Providence, Rhode Island
 7 days ago

Saturday, February 19, – Friday, February 25, 2021

Experiment, tinker, build, observe, problem solve, explore and create with fun, hands-on activities at the Museum of Natural History and Planetarium throughout February vacation week. Science, technology, engineering and math are the focus during this week of family fun!

Special STEM Week Happenings:

10am-4pm: STEM Family Fun

Activities include: physics experiments with balance and motion, explore concepts of flight, test your engineering skill with a building challenge and special STEM museum quest.

Cost: Free with Museum admission

Museum admission (does not include the Planetarium) is $2/ Museum Members Free/Free for children under age 4

2pm: Flight Adventures Fulldome Planetarium Show

Discover the science of flight through the eyes of a young girl and her grandfather as they explore how birds, kites, planes and models fly. Learn about the history and future plans of flight and how NASA is discovering new and safer ways to travel with the help of future engineers and aviators – like YOU! The program is followed by a brief tour of the night sky, using the planetarium’s Zeiss star projector. (Family Audience)

Cost: Planetarium show ticket (includes Museum admission) is $5/Museum Members Free/Children MUST be age 4 and older.

Planetarium show tickets must be purchased ONLINE. Choose carefully and then confirm your selection, as all selections/sales are final. For safety reasons, Planetarium ticketholders are not permitted to enter the Planetarium once the show has begun.

When visiting: The use of strollers is discouraged and strollers need to be carried/lifted to enter and exit the museum. Face coverings must be worn regardless of vaccination status. (Children under age 2 do not need to wear face coverings.) To ensure the safety of visitors, staff, volunteers and the collections, we have implemented enhanced safety protocols.

Comments / 0

Related
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Top 10 School Vacation Picks!

Top 10 School Vacation Picks! The kids are out of school for the week! What to do? Here are some fun ways to spend the week with the kids:. Christmas by Candlelight at OSV (December 27-30): We love this event. Sleigh rides, bonfires, storytelling and more. See it before it ends for the year.
WORCESTER, MA
WITN

Mobile network company donates STEM kits to elementary school

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Representatives from U.S. Cellular made a donation to an Eastern Carolina school Friday. The representatives delivered $500 worth of STEM kits to a fourth-grade class at Lakeforest Elementary School. The company worked with local team members to learn the needs of the community. U.S. Cellular reached...
GREENVILLE, NC
disneydining.com

A Louisiana Principal Turned His School Around, So Disney Surprised Him With an Ultimate Vacation

Marco French wakes up every morning excited for what the day will bring. His job as principal at Queensborough Elementary School in Shreveport, Louisiana, and the students that go there, bring him a lot of joy. French has been principal for only two years, but in that time, he has managed to take the school from one that was failing academically and on the verge of closing to one that is recognized as a top public school in the state.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Museum#Volunteers#Birds#Vacation#Zeiss
ccsoh.us

Turning a Classic Christmas Song into a STEM Project at Easthaven Elementary School

December 17, 2021 -- On an unseasonably mild day for December, Brenda Engram’s Pre-Kindergarten class was outside on the big grassy field next to the playground figuring out the principles of flight. Lift, gravity, thrust, and drag might be advanced for these four and five-year-olds, but it’s never too early to teach students critical thinking.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NASA
SPY

The 25 Most Unique Gifts From Uncommon Goods Will Make You Feel Like Santa Claus

It can be tough to find creative holiday gifts, especially when you’ve been shopping for the same people every Christmas as far back as you can remember. You never want to purchase something your giftee already has and the surprise can be ruined if you ask too many questions. Thankfully, you can find some great gifts from Uncommon Goods that your family and friends are unlikely to have already or expect.  Uncommon Goods has a vast collection of unordinary gift ideas, promising a one-of-a-kind find every time. From sand art to candles to personalized treasures, finding unique gifts from Uncommon Goods...
SHOPPING
SPY

Gifting on a Budget: The Best $5 Christmas Gifts for Everyone on Your List

You’ve only got a few days left to shop the best Christmas gifts of the year, and make sure everyone on your list has something great under the tree. Most shipping deadlines have passed, but you can still get great gifts from retailers that specialize in fast, expedited shipping like Amazon. As always, we’re here to help you with any and all things gift giving, from nabbing that must-have tech gift of the year to finding the perfect gift for your dad. Sometimes, however, the perfect gift is expensive, especially if you’re looking for that “perfect” gift for everyone on your list....
SHOPPING
Robb Report

Sweet Christmas! A Hotel Pastry Chef Made a 32-Foot-Long Train Entirely From Chocolate

A simple model train wasn’t festive enough for one Florida hotel’s Christmas setup. The resort needed something a little more magical—and edible, it turns out. That’s why the centerpiece of Caribe Royale Orlando’s 2021 holiday decorations is a stunning 32-foot train made of chocolate, according to Travel + Leisure. Even more impressively, the entire choo choo—from its cars to its passengers to the rocks beneath its tracks—is made from the cocoa bean confection. The model, officially dubbed the Caribe Royale North Pole Express, is the brainchild of the resort’s executive pastry chef Joshua Cain. He told T&L that his creation was directly inspired...
FOOD & DRINKS
KTAL

Christmas comes early for Chimp Haven

Chimpanzees at Chimp Haven in Keithville tore into their brightly colored Christmas gifts filled with tasty fruit this week. Caretakers say these enrichment activities help keep their minds active and their bodies healthy. More than 300 chimps live in the sanctuary.
KEITHVILLE, LA
CatTime

How To Keep Your Cat Safe During A Blizzard

A blizzard is a dangerous winter storm. You and your pets do not want to be caught in one! Here's how you can keep kitty safe during a blizzard. The post How To Keep Your Cat Safe During A Blizzard appeared first on CatTime.
ENVIRONMENT
noisypixel.net

Annapurna Interactive Emotional Adventure ‘A Memoir Blue’ Announced For PC & Consoles; February 2022 Release

During the Game Awards 2021 event, publisher Annapurna Interactive revealed a brand new title releasing early next year, titled A Memoir Blue. Developed by Cloisters Interactive, this game takes players through an emotional story of a mother and daughter. The daughter, a young girl named Miriam, swims through her memories to reconnect with her mother.
VIDEO GAMES
uri.edu

University students in Ocean State savor sustainable bounty from sea during adventurous tasting dinner

KINGSTON, R.I. — Dec. 22, 2021 — Seafood is scary to many kids (and adults) in the United States, but when prepared well, it is both nutritious and delicious. Also, the ocean’s bounty from fishing is much more diverse than most people realize, according to the organizers of this fall’s recently concluded University of Rhode Island Honors Colloquium, “Sustaining Our Shores.”
EDUCATION
Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island

32
Followers
40
Post
326
Views
ABOUT

Providence is the capital and most populous city of the state of Rhode Island and is one of the oldest cities in the United States. It was founded in 1636 by Roger Williams, a Reformed Baptist theologian and religious exile from the Massachusetts Bay Colony. He named the area in honor of "God's merciful Providence" which he believed was responsible for revealing such a haven for him and his followers. The city is situated at the mouth of the Providence River at the head of Narragansett Bay.

Comments / 0

Community Policy