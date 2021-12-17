Adventures in STEM during February School Vacation

Saturday, February 19, – Friday, February 25, 2021

Experiment, tinker, build, observe, problem solve, explore and create with fun, hands-on activities at the Museum of Natural History and Planetarium throughout February vacation week. Science, technology, engineering and math are the focus during this week of family fun!

Special STEM Week Happenings:

10am-4pm: STEM Family Fun

Activities include: physics experiments with balance and motion, explore concepts of flight, test your engineering skill with a building challenge and special STEM museum quest.

Cost: Free with Museum admission

Museum admission (does not include the Planetarium) is $2/ Museum Members Free/Free for children under age 4

2pm: Flight Adventures Fulldome Planetarium Show

Discover the science of flight through the eyes of a young girl and her grandfather as they explore how birds, kites, planes and models fly. Learn about the history and future plans of flight and how NASA is discovering new and safer ways to travel with the help of future engineers and aviators – like YOU! The program is followed by a brief tour of the night sky, using the planetarium’s Zeiss star projector. (Family Audience)

Cost: Planetarium show ticket (includes Museum admission) is $5/Museum Members Free/Children MUST be age 4 and older.

Planetarium show tickets must be purchased ONLINE. Choose carefully and then confirm your selection, as all selections/sales are final. For safety reasons, Planetarium ticketholders are not permitted to enter the Planetarium once the show has begun.

When visiting: The use of strollers is discouraged and strollers need to be carried/lifted to enter and exit the museum. Face coverings must be worn regardless of vaccination status. (Children under age 2 do not need to wear face coverings.) To ensure the safety of visitors, staff, volunteers and the collections, we have implemented enhanced safety protocols.