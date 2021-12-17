Police organization calls on Richmond chief to resign

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The police organization that represents about half of Richmond’s sworn officers is calling on Chief Gerald Smith to resign after a survey of members showed “no confidence” in his leadership.

Richmond Coalition of Police leaders announced the survey results at a news conference on Thursday, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

Mayor Levar Stoney said through a spokesman that he would not remove Smith. The police department has not commented.

Rank-and-file members of the department have lost confidence in Smith’s ability to lead, coalition Vice President Carl Scott said. Of the coalition’s 328 members, 261 completed the survey and 96% said they’d lost confidence in Smith, he said.

“On behalf of the majority of our membership, we are respectfully asking Chief Gerald M. Smith to resign immediately so that his replacement can get on with the business of restoring RPD to its former glory,” he said. If Smith doesn’t resign, Scott said officers ask that Stoney or Chief Administrative Officer Lincoln Saunders remove him.

The survey comes after nearly a year of complaints about low pay and morale. In October, Smith told council members that the department had 102 vacancies and more than 70 officers were on leave. That left the department operating at about 75% of its authorized strength of 750 sworn officers.