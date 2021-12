The indie scene is thriving with developers creating new and original titles that are taking the industry to uncharted areas. With the landscape of the industry shifting, more people are looking towards independent companies to find different experiences over the myriad of ‘copy and paste’ triple-A releases. Whilst some titles focus on the core gameplay, others look to use the medium as an expressive piece of art. Looking to follow the path led by pioneers such as Johnathan Blow and Playdead is Aspire: Ina’s Tale, but will this beautiful puzzle platformer capture the magic that imbues its influences?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO