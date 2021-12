Biden infrastructure plan for smart cities will elevate IoT. With President Biden’s infrastructure plan, we are sure to see a major investment in smart cities and smart municipalities. In conjunction with that, there will be a massive surge in the expansion of the internet of things (IoT). When it comes to infrastructure, many think of roads and bridges, but it’s much more holistic. There are utilities, electricity, and gas to consider, all of which have come to rely on IoT technologies.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO