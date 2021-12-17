ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Weather delays reopening of Joplin road

By From staff reports
Joplin Globe
 7 days ago

Due to weather-related delays, Country Club Drive from 26th to 32nd streets...

www.joplinglobe.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Some I-80 Drivers Caught In Snow Due To Weather Conditions

KINGVALE (CBS13) — As rain continued to hit the valley, some drivers were caught by surprise up in the foothills. One family was all loaded up in a new car, ready for a new experience on their way to Idaho. Sophia Fellman and her crew from the Bay Area decided to bail on chain installation. Chain Controls were still in place along I-80 and Highway 50 in the Sierra Thursday evening. “This is my first time even getting chains on the car, so def going to have somebody else do it,” she said. And they weren’t alone. “You just don’t want to do this. No, too...
TRAFFIC
CBS Denver

Westbound I-70 Reopens Between Copper Mountain Over Vail Pass After Closure Due To Extreme Weather Conditions

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4)– Westbound lanes of I-70 reopened after being closed on Thursday night from Copper Mountain over Vail Pass due to extreme weather conditions. According to the Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Department of Transportation, that is westbound lantes of I-70 at Copper Mountain mile marker 195 over Vail Pass, mile marker 180. #I70 westbound: Safety closure between Exit 195 – CO 91; Copper Mountain and Exit 180 – East Vail. https://t.co/IvGQAiNc6R — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 23, 2021   *** I-70 Mountain Closure *** Safety Closure on westbound I-70 between Copper Mountain (mp 195) over Vail Pass (mp 180) due to extreme weather conditions.https://t.co/yaNFCYxM4G@ColoradoDOT pic.twitter.com/moIaDQDxaR — CSP Golden (@csp_golden) December 24, 2021 According to CBS4 Meteorologist Dave Aguilera, “There are Winter Weather Warnings and Advisories in place for Rocky Mountain National Park down thru the mountains north of Granby over to the Steamboat area for 1 to 2 feet of snow possible. Summit County up into the Winter Park area may see 6 to 14 inches of snow by Christmas morning.”
VAIL, CO
eastidahonews.com

Winter weather causing slide-offs, wrecks in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — Emergency crews are responding to multiple slide-offs and wrecks in eastern Idaho. A semi-truck tipped on its side near Little Elk Creek in the Palisades area of Bonneville County, according to witnesses. It’s unknown if the driver was injured. Other slide-offs have been reported due...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Club Drive

Comments / 0

Community Policy