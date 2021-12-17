ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwen Stefani announces new holiday performance series, 'Live from the Orange Grove'

 7 days ago

Gwen Stefani is helping to ring in the holidays with her brand-new series where she will serenade fans with performances from her biggest holiday hits.

The No Doubt front woman unveiled her upcoming project, "Live from the Orange Grove," on Facebook Watch on Thursday and shared a brief teaser of what fans can expect from the live concert series.

"Introducing a special series, #LiveFromTheOrangeGrove watch me perform four of my fave tracks from #YouMakeItFeelLikeChristmas," the singer announced. "First up: 'My Gift Is You.'"

She urged fans to "stay tuned for the rest" as more episodes arrive because "there may be a special guest coming."

You can watch the first episode of "Live from the Orange Grove" now on Facebook Watch, which features Stefani decked out in her Christmas best as she belts out her 2017 holiday hit while accompanied by her band.

As an added bonus, the short now serves as the official music video for "My Gift Is You."

