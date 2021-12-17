ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints DE Cam Jordan officially activated off the COVID-reserve list, practices Thursday

By LUKE JOHNSON, The New Orleans Advocate
 7 days ago
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) check the score board as he comes off of the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer,  NOLA.com , The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

METAIRIE, La. - A positive COVID test finally forced New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan to the sideline for the first time in his NFL career, snapping a 172-game streak.

But Jordan can start a new streak this Sunday against the Buccaneers.

The Saints officially activated Jordan off the COVID-reserve list Thursday, and the All-Pro defensive end went through practice with the team. Jordan hinted at this possibility Wednesday with a post from his personal Instagram page that included the caption "Can it be tomorrow already!?"

Jordan is tied for second on the Saints in sacks with four in 12 games. He is 1.5 sacks away from 100 in his career, which would make him the second player to record 100 sacks in a Saints uniform, joining Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson.

Jordan was the first of three Saints players to land on the COVID-reserve list last week. He tested positive Monday, Dec. 7, and in the days to follow running backs Mark Ingram and Ty Montgomery were also placed on the list. All three missed last week's game against the Jets.

The Saints activated Montgomery Wednesday. Ingram, who is vaccinated, has not yet been activated.

