Witness at Potter trial: Stress can cause weapon mix-ups

Ex-officer Kim Potter expected on stand as trial for Daunte Wright's death nears end. Kim Potter, the former Minnesota police officer on trial in the shooting death of 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright earlier this year, was expected to take the stand Friday, hoping to persuade jurors to acquit her of manslaughter charges in what she has said was a gun-Taser mixup. The defense case for Potter, 49, appeared likely to wrap up after just two days, with jurors also expected to hear from an expert on how such errors can occur. Potter's chief at the time, Tim Gannon, testified on her behalf Thursday, calling her "a fine officer" and said he "saw no violation" of policy in the traffic stop. The defense also called several character witnesses for Potter who testified she is a peaceful person. Earlier Thursday, the defense opened its case with use-of-force expert Stephen Ijames, who contradicted a similar expert the prosecution called in several areas. On Wednesday, Wright's father Arbuey Wright testified, describing his son as a jokester and loving father who enjoyed playing basketball and watching over his two younger sisters.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO