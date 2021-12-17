Leeds v Arsenal: match preview
Can Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds bounce back in the wake of Tuesday’s 7-0 dissection at Manchester City? Only time will tell but their task against Arsenal is complicated by the injury induced absence of Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips, Pascal Struijk, Rodrigo, Liam Cooper, Jamie Shackleton and Daniel James. At least Bielsa can welcome back his German defender Robin Koch from a long-term pelvic problem. In marked contrast Mikel Arteta is able to continue without his former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on disciplinary grounds. The striker has not travelled to Yorkshire with his teammates. Louise Taylor
Saturday 5.30pm Sky Sports Premier League
Venue Elland Road
Last season Leeds 0 Arsenal 0
Referee Andre Marriner
This season G9 Y40 R2 4.89 cards/game
Odds H 3-1 A 5-6 D 11-4
LEEDS
Subs from Klaesson, Cresswell, Drameh, Summerville, Greenwood, McCarron, Jenkins, McKinstry
Doubtful None
Injured Bamford (hamstring, Jan), Phillips (Hamstring/shoulder, Feb), Struijk (foot, unknown), Cooper (hamstring, unknown), Rodrigo (foot, unknown), Shackleton (achilles, unknown), James (hip, unknown)
Suspended Firpo (one match)
Discipline Y47 R1
Form LDWDLL
Leading scorer Raphinha 7
ARSENAL
Subs from Hein, Okonkwo, Chambers, Marí, Holding, Soares, Tavares, Lokonga, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Pépé, Balogun, Martinelli, Nketiah
Doubtful None
Injured Kolasinac (ankle, Jan), Leno (groin, unknown)
Suspended None
Unavailable Aubameyang (disciplinary reasons)
Discipline Y26 R1
Form LWLLWW
Leading scorer Smith Rowe 6
Comments / 0