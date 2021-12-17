ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leeds v Arsenal: match preview

By
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vtgyi_0dPhRgjN00
Leeds v Arsenal Photograph: Guardian

Can Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds bounce back in the wake of Tuesday’s 7-0 dissection at Manchester City? Only time will tell but their task against Arsenal is complicated by the injury induced absence of Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips, Pascal Struijk, Rodrigo, Liam Cooper, Jamie Shackleton and Daniel James. At least Bielsa can welcome back his German defender Robin Koch from a long-term pelvic problem. In marked contrast Mikel Arteta is able to continue without his former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on disciplinary grounds. The striker has not travelled to Yorkshire with his teammates. Louise Taylor

Saturday 5.30pm Sky Sports Premier League

Venue Elland Road

Last season Leeds 0 Arsenal 0

Referee Andre Marriner

This season G9 Y40 R2 4.89 cards/game

Odds H 3-1 A 5-6 D 11-4

LEEDS

Subs from Klaesson, Cresswell, Drameh, Summerville, Greenwood, McCarron, Jenkins, McKinstry

Doubtful None

Injured Bamford (hamstring, Jan), Phillips (Hamstring/shoulder, Feb), Struijk (foot, unknown), Cooper (hamstring, unknown), Rodrigo (foot, unknown), Shackleton (achilles, unknown), James (hip, unknown)

Suspended Firpo (one match)

Discipline Y47 R1

Form LDWDLL

Leading scorer Raphinha 7

ARSENAL

Subs from Hein, Okonkwo, Chambers, Marí, Holding, Soares, Tavares, Lokonga, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Pépé, Balogun, Martinelli, Nketiah

Doubtful None

Injured Kolasinac (ankle, Jan), Leno (groin, unknown)

Suspended None

Unavailable Aubameyang (disciplinary reasons)

Discipline Y26 R1

Form LWLLWW

Leading scorer Smith Rowe 6

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Norwich City v Arsenal

Norwich City have fresh Covid-19 cases in the squad, with more tests to come before Boxing Day. Ozan Kabak is fit to return but Mathias Normann has had pelvic surgery and Milot Rashica, Grant Hanley and Andrew Omobamidele remain injured. Arsenal will be without Albert Sambi Lokonga, Pablo Mari and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Bamford
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Liam Cooper
Person
Jamie Shackleton
The Independent

Patrick Vieira would not support players’ strike over welfare concerns

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira would not support a players’ strike, but is concerned over pushing anyone back into action too soon after recovering from coronavirus.Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has spoken out over issues of welfare not being taken seriously enough while Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggested a strike may be the only way to call serious attention to the concerns amid a Premier League fixture pile-up.The intensity of the Christmas schedule, and the burden it places on players, is an annual subject of debate, but this year the issue is being exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.As a player,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fantasy Premier League tips gameweek 19: Cristiano Ronaldo, Son Heung-min, Bukayo Saka and more

Cristiano RonaldoThe news of Liverpool vs Leeds’ postponement leaves a lot of managers in the lurch. Most of us have at least three players who will not be playing on Boxing Day, with captaincy favourite Mohamed Salah one of them. Where do we turn with our most reliable points-scorer suddenly wiped out?It requires a bit of restructuring and probably a -4 hit but moving to Ronaldo, who travels to Newcastle, may not be a bad idea. Though Salah could return quickly against Leicester and Chelsea, the Africa Cup of Nations is fast approaching and Manchester United’s fixtures are strong, with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sky Sports#German#Raphinha 7 Arsenal Subs
The Guardian

Sally Ann Howes obituary

Although she never starred in any original productions of his shows on Broadway, Richard Rodgers described Sally Ann Howes, who has died aged 91, as “the greatest singer who ever sang on the American musical stage”. Best known for playing Truly Scrumptious opposite Dick Van Dyke as Caractacus Potts in the film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968), Howes was a classic instance of the star who never really was, despite her talent and impeccable pedigree.
OBITUARIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
The Guardian

The Guardian

87K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy