C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Lil'Jordan Humphrey upgraded on Saints injury report, tackles DNP again

By LUKE JOHNSON, The New Orleans Advocate
 7 days ago
New Orleans Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (22) arm tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard (80) during the game at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld,  NOLA.com  | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

METAIRIE, La. - Four New Orleans Saints players missed practice Thursday and three more were limited participants, but two players saw their status improve from Wednesday's initial injury report.

After missing practice Wednesday, wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (hamstring) participated on a limited basis Thursday. Humphrey injured the hamstring in practice last week, forcing him to miss the Saints' win against the New York Jets.

New Orleans also upgraded defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (toe) from limited to full participation. The Saints activated Gardner-Johnson off injured reserve last week, and he made one tackle while playing 55 % of the defensive snaps in his first action since Week 9.

For the second straight day, both the Saints' regular starting offensive tackles missed practice with their respective injuries.

Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) has not practiced since the Monday prior to the Saints' game against the Cowboys, while left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) missed his second straight day of practice. Armstead played 100 % of the Saints' offensive snaps last week.

Tight end Garrett Griffin (hamstring) and linebacker Kaden Elliss (hamstring) both missed their second straight practice of the week. Linebacker Pete Werner (elbow) and defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder) were limited.

Tampa quarterback Tom Brady (rest) did not participate in Thursday's practices.

The rest of the Buccaneers injury report did not change from Wednesday to Thursday: Running back Leonard Fournette (ankle) and defensive backs Richard Sherman (Achilles), Antoine Winfield (foot) and Jamel Dean (illness) did not participate, while defensive back Jordan Whitehead (calf) was limited.

