Cameron Jordan

New Orleans Saints Wide Receiver Marquez Callaway. How did you feel about your performance in last week's game?. "I mean it was an awesome feeling, you know, just one, that we was able to come out with a win so that's the ultimate goal. But individually, I just went out there and nothing changed, I just went out there and just made plays when we had to. Whether that's catching, running or blocking and ultimately just excited, a career-high like you said and excited that we won."

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO