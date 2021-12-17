Cameron Jordan

New Orleans Saints Wide Receiver ﻿Marquez Callaway﻿. How did you feel about your performance in last week's game?. "I mean it was an awesome feeling, you know, just one, that we was able to come out with a win so that's the ultimate goal. But individually, I just went out there and nothing changed, I just went out there and just made plays when we had to. Whether that's catching, running or blocking and ultimately just excited, a career-high like you said and excited that we won."

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO