Big Liquid Hydrogen Project In Teesside, UK – BP Are Still Pushing The Envelope.

Power to Green Hydrogen Mallorca, a venture led by renewable developer Acciona Energía and gas TSO Enagás, in partnership with Mexican building materials company CEMEX and Spain’s public body IDAE, has started commissioning tests to produce renewable hydrogen at its facilities in Mallorca. “From this point on, testing of the start-up procedure begins. The electrolyser that splits water molecules into oxygen and hydrogen atoms is powered by renewable energy supplied by two photovoltaic plants, one located in the municipality of Lloseta (8.5 MW) and the other in Petra (5.85 MW),” Acciona Energía wrote on Thursday, adding that the plant will begin producing green hydrogen on an industrial scale at the beginning of 2022. It is set to produce at least 300 tons of renewable hydrogen per year, part of which will be distributed via Spain's first hydrogen pipeline.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 7 HOURS AGO