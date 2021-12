I would like you to meet the one and only Carrie St. Louis! Carrie will be reprising her role of Annette Hargrove (played by Reese Witherspoon in the Film) in the upcoming Cruel Intentions in Concert on Sunday December 19th at The Bourbon Room in Los Angeles (A role she also played in the sold-out Off Broadway run in 2017). Carrie has performed on Broadway in Wicked, Rock of Ages, and Kinky Boots and on TV in series such as Younger, Blindspot, and Elementary. The 90's kid in me loves everything that is (you guessed it) 90's, so to feature a talent such as Carrie is a true joy. Having seen her perform in the past on several occasions, I can strongly attest that this concert is one you don't want to miss. I am so happy to feature Carrie St. Louis!

