Heroic New England Dog Alerts Parents When Baby Stopped Breathing
7 days ago
A heroic Boston terrier alerted his owners about their baby girl after the child stopped breathing. Kelly Dowling, of Glastonbury, told NBC Connecticut that she put her 9-month-old daughter, who had been sick, into the crib to sleep on Monday (December 13) night. Dowling's 8-year-old Boston...
Henry, the Boston Terrier, fearlessly saved his human sister's life. On the evening of December 13th, Kelly Andrew was caring for her sick baby when her dog, Henry, kept breaking into the room, opening the door with his "battering ram" head to continuously check on the baby. Kelly explained that her baby had been sick so when her dog kept breaking in to wake the baby up she was getting very frustrated. As every new mother knows, a sleeping baby is a luxury, especially when that baby is ill.
A heroic dog named Henry helped save a sick baby girl’s life in Connecticut, the owner said. After the dog “kept breaking into the nursery and waking” the baby, the owner was getting fed up — “until she stopped breathing,” she said on Twitter.
HARTFORD, Ct. - An 8-year-old Boston terrier is being lauded as a hero for saving the life of his 9-month-old human sister. Jeff and Kelly Dowling told ABC News that their dog, named Henry, began acting strangely Tuesday night. He repeatedly headbutted his way into the baby's nursery to "sniff at her," the Dowlings recalled on social media.
A Connecticut family's dog is being credited with saving the life of his owners' baby girl, who had stopped breathing. On Monday night, Kelly Dowling put her 9-month-old daughter, who had been battling a cold and not feeling well, down in her crib to sleep. Henry, her 8-year-old Boston terrier,...
