Experiencing the down-to-earth vibe of Billie Eilish

By XPN
kaxe.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish: She's kind of a big deal right now. Her debut album won her six Grammys, sweeping the major categories. She's up for seven more at the 2022 Grammys. She's sold millions of...

www.kaxe.org

Billie Eilish is 'Happier Than Ever' During Busy 'SNL' Performance

Billie Eilish pulled double duty in the Dec. 12 episode of Saturday Night Live, serving as both the host and musical guest. While Eilish held her own in the comedic moments, the Grammy winner shone when she took the stage to sing. For Eilish's first performance, the singer sang her...
Teen Vogue

Billie Eilish Made Her “SNL” Hosting Debut

Billie Eilish returned to the Saturday Night Live stage on December 11 to do double duty as both host and musical guest, and she brought her A-game to both roles. Billie, who first appeared on the show as musical guest in 2019, opened with a monologue about her appearance and signature style, with her new brunette hair color in full view. She wore a flouncy, oversized white holiday dress with red piping, calling her look "Mrs. Claus going to the club." Of her overall style, she added, "Some people wonder why I started wearing baggy clothes. There was actually a good reason," she explained. "So it wasn't just for comfort, or for style. This is hard to say for me, but the real reason I wore big oversized clothes back then is, I was actually two kids stacked on top of each other trying to sneak into an R-rated movie."
KTVB

Billie Eilish Rocks Newly Dark Hair in 'SNL' Promos

Billie Eilish will unveil her new hairdo in front of a national TV audience when she serves as host and musical guest on this week's Saturday Night Live. The 19-year-old pop star appeared alongside SNL star Kate McKinnon in a promo for the upcoming show, which also marks McKinnon's return for the first time this season after stepping away to film her Peacock series, Joe Exotic.
Person
Billie Eilish
Hypebae

Billie Eilish Is Currently Working on Her Third Album

Billie Eilish is working on her third studio album just a few months after she released Happier Than Ever in July. Her brother-slash-producer, Finneas, revealed the exciting news during the latest episode of the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “We’re really excited to start working on it,” he said. “We’ve got the net in the ocean, and we’re picking up detritus. And then you sift through all that, and you pick out the treasure, and then you have an album. I’m really excited. I think we’ve got a lot to say.”
celebrityaccess.com

Billie Eilish And Neil Young To Be Interviewed by Howard Stern

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Comedian, interviewer, and radio host Howard Stern and SiriusXM announced a busy slate of guests for his final week of live broadcasts for 2021, including Billie Eilish and her brother, and collaborator FINNEAS, and Neil Young. The broadcasts will start airing on Monday, December 13th...
kiss951.com

Billie Eilish ‘SNL’ Skits And Performances Ranked

Billie Eilish both hosted and was the musical guest for this weekend’s (December 11) Saturday Night Live episode. The soon-to-be 20-year-old took a shot at comedy, while serenading the audience. Take a look at how her skits ranked below.
#Earth#Grammy Awards#Songwriting#The World Cafe
thebrag.com

Billie Eilish and Finneas have already started writing her third album

Billie Eilish fans received some major news today after brother and collaborator Finneas O’Connell spilled that the duo were already working on her third album. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Finneas said he and Eilish were “really excited to start working on” the latter’s third album.
kiss951.com

Billie Eilish’s 10 Best Music Videos

Billie Eilish has put out her fair share of music videos since 2016, starting with her breakthrough single, “Ocean Eyes.” Since then, the now 20-year-old has created some of the most visually stunning videos any female artist her age has ever accomplished. Below, we have ranked her best 10 so far, in celebration of the singer’s birthday.
TheWrap

How Billie Eilish Overcame ‘Performance Anxiety’ to Write a James Bond Song

A version of this story about Billie Eilish and “No Time to Die” first appeared in the Race Begins issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Billie Eilish may be known for the hushed intimacy of albums like “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” and “Happier Than Ever,” but she and her brother, producer and co-writer, Finneas O’Connell (who records and works under his first name only), have long harbored a grand, bold ambition.
Stamford Advocate

‘SNL’: Billie Eilish Sings About Getting Weird With Santa Claus

Billie Eilish delivered a Christmas song about getting weird with Santa Claus on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, which featured the Happier Than Ever singer as both host and musical guest. In the tradition of yuletide classics like “Santa Baby” and “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” Eilish...
Watch Billie Eilish perform acoustic version of “Billie Bossa Nova”

Billie Eilish has premiered the video for a new, acoustic version of her Happier Than Ever song, “Billie Bossa Nova.”. Accompanied by her brother/collaborator FINNEAS on guitar and some appropriately nightclub-esque lighting, the unplugged rendition gives the already swanky tune an even smoother, jazzier vibe. You can watch the...
dexerto.com

SNL TikTok skit with Billie Eilish mocks viral trends

Saturday Night Live, once again, took some shots at TikTok using a pretty hilarious sketch involving Billie Eilish and the endless scrolling through the For You Page. Over the last few years, TikTok has become one of the most popular social media apps, with many users making it a part of their daily routine to scroll the For You Page for a decent chunk of time.
Cosmopolitan

Everyone is talking about the same moment of Billie Eilish’s SNL debut

Billie Eilish made her first ever Saturday Night Live hosting gig this weekend, and she turned it into a real family affair. As usual, she was accompanied by her brother Finneas, who performed with her in between her hosting duties, but fans can’t get over the fact that her parents had a part to play, too.
Stereogum

Watch Billie Eilish’s SNL Promos With A Returning Kate McKinnon

Billie Eilish is pulling double duty on this weekend’s SNL as host and musical guest. The requisite promos for the episode are out, and they feature Eilish cutting it up with Kate McKinnon, who has returned to the show after stepping away this fall to film Peacock’s Joe Exotic series. McKinnon is the longest tenured female cast member on the show — she started in 2012, when Eilish was 10 — and this season is widely rumored to be her last. The two women have pulled off a rare feat here: Their SNL promos range from “not bad” to “actually funny.” Check them out below.
thewoodyshow.com

Billie Eilish Once Asked Doja Cat To Collaborate But She Turned Her Down

"Bellyache" was one of the songs that helped Billie Eilish's star ascend, and during a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Doja Cat revealed that she was asked to write a verse for the 2017 track but ultimately turned down the opportunity. “I remember thinking it was so cute. I loved...
