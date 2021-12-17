ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Forest, CA

Tencent acquires Turtle Rock Studios

Gematsu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTencent has acquired Back 4 Blood developer Turtle Rock Studios‘ parent company Slamfire, the company announced. Turtle Rock Studios will join Tencent, while retaining its independent operations headquartered in Lake Forest, California, and its existing team...

www.gematsu.com

inparkmagazine.com

Design company Taylor Studios acquired by Innovative Companies

Taylor Studios, Inc. (TSI), a planning, design, and fabrication company that creates exhibits for museums, nature centers and heritage sites, has been acquired by Innovative Companies, Inc., a Proviso Capital portfolio company, headquartered in New York City. The acquisition closed on December 15, 2021. Betty Brennan, Taylor Studios’ founder and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gematsu

Soleil absorbs Valhalla Game Studios

Soleil and Valhalla Game Studios, subsidiaries of Wake Up Interactive, have merged in an absorption-type merger with Soleil as the surviving company “in order to unify the management and operation resources within our group,” the companies announced. Through the merger, Valhalla Game Studios has dissolved and all of...
BUSINESS
gamesindustry.biz

Kixeye Studios to acquire Rise of Firstborn

Today Stillfront developer Kixeye Studios has announced that it intends to acquire mobile strategy game Rise of Firstborn. With the acquisition the game formerly known as Iron Throne: The Firstborn will be operated by Kixeye. Rise of Firstborn was released in May 2018, developed and published by Netmarble Corporation. "With...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Pixel Game Maker Series MEDIUM-NAUT

Pixel Game Maker Series MEDIUM-NAUT is a science-fiction horror action game developed by Gotcha Gotcha Games and Blue Boss, and published by Gotcha Gotcha Games. An exploratory science-fiction horror action game by Takumi Naramura of LA-MULANA!. Story. The space pioneer ship Ostracida has crashed on an uncharted planet, but the...
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

CES 2022: T-Mobile, Amazon, iHeartRadio and Others Cancel Plans Over COVID Surge

The Consumer Technology Association is still proceeding with plans to host CES 2022 in Las Vegas next month. But a sharp rise in COVID cases due to the Omicron variant of the virus has prompted several companies to drop out of the tech confab. T-Mobile, Amazon, iHeartRadio, Facebook parent Meta and Twitter are among the companies that have canceled their CES 2022 plans. Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2022 is slated to take place in Vegas and online Jan. 5-8. “After careful consideration and discussion, T-Mobile has made the difficult decision to significantly limit our in-person participation at this year’s Consumer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Amazon, Fortnite, Hulu and other sites stop working

Amazon, Fortnite, Hulu and several other leading sites appear to have gone down briefly amid a widespread internet outage.Website health monitor Down Detector registered thousands of reports of the websites not working.It is not immediately clear what the issue is, though problems were also impacting Amazon Web Services, which hosts a number of high-profile sites and platforms.Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and popular video game Rocket League were also was hit by the issues, which come just three days before Christmas.The issue appears to have been relatively short lived, with service resuming within 30 minutes of the reports first appearing on Wednesday afternoon. Read More Amazon Ring working on doorbells that detect people by their skin and smellSome of the world’s biggest websites just brokeLarge parts of the internet are breaking
BUSINESS
Variety

Sony Pictures Networks and Zee Complete Merger to Create Indian Broadcast Giant

Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. on Wednesday announced that they have signed definitive agreements to merge ZEEL with and into SPNI and combine their linear TV networks, digital assets, production operations and program libraries. The merged company will retain Zee’s stock market listing in India. But Sony will provide a large cash injection and control a majority share stake of close to 51%. The agreement, first announced in September, is subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals. Zee’s Punit Goenka will lead the combined company as its MD and CEO. The majority of the board of directors...
BUSINESS
Gematsu

Aleste Branch launches in early 2022 in Japan

Aleste Branch, the brand-new entry in the 1988-launched shoot ’em up series, will launch in early 2022 in Japan, developer M2 announced. Platforms were not announced. Aleste Branch was first announced in November 2018, and officially titled in July 2019. The first gameplay premeired in September 2020. M2 also...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Dragon Quest X Offline details Eltona continent, Rakkaran island

Square Enix has released new information and screenshots for Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline introducing the continent of Eltona and island of Rakkaran. For this update, we will introduce Eltona, one of the continents of Astoltia, covering its topography, governing race (Elves), and the characters you will encounter.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Bravely Default II shipments and digital sales top one million

Total worldwide shipments and digital sales for Bravely Default II have surpassed one million units, Square Enix announced. Also to commemorate the milestone, the game will be available at 30 percent-off discount for Switch starting today in Japan, and for PC (Steam) starting tomorrow (December 23). It is unclear whether this sale will also be held worldwide.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

CosmicBreak Gun & Slash launches December 23

Single-player hack-and-slash game CosmicBreak Gun & Slash, initially announced under the tentative title CosmicBreak Slash, will launch for PC via Steam on December 23 for $19.99 / 1,990 yen, publisher and developer CyberStep announced. It will feature English, Japanese, and Traditional Chinese language support. Here is an overview of the...
VIDEO GAMES
Seekingalpha.com

BMG and KKR acquire music interests of Rock Icons ZZ Top

Global music company BMG and global investment firm KKR (NYSE:KKR) have acquired the entire music interests of American rock icons ZZ Top. This marks the latest significant music rights deal the two companies have struck together since announcing in March 2021 that they would join forces in the fast-growing market for music IP.
MUSIC
thefabricator.com

Tide Rock Holdings acquires Bayless Mfg.

Tide Rock Holdings has announced the acquisition of Bayless Mfg. LLC, Valencia, Calif. The acquisition marks the holding company’s expansion into the metals industry to complement its interconnect solutions, cable assembly, and plastic subcomponent manufacturing businesses. Since 1978 Bayless has built three businesses: precision sheet metal manufacturing, machining operations,...
BUSINESS
Gematsu

Gnosia for PC delayed to early 2022

Publisher Playism and developer Petit Depotto have delayed the PC (Steam) version of science-fiction social deduction RPG Gnosia from its previously planned 2021 release window to early 2022. Here is the full message from Playism on the delay:. Originally announced for release in 2021, the release for Gnosia on Steam...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Yoshinori Ono confirms move from DELiGHTWORKS to new company under Aniplex

Yoshinori Ono, who was appointed president and chief operating officer of DELiGHTWORKS back in April, will move to the new company under Aniplex that will succeed DELiGHTWORKS’ games business, he said in an official blog post. “The development and operations staff, as well as myself, will move to the...
BUSINESS
rockpapershotgun.com

Back 4 Blood developers Turtle Rock have been bought by Tencent

Chinese game developer-gobbler Tencent have acquired Slamfire, the parent company of Back 4 Blood developers Turtle Rock Studios. In a statement about the acquisition, Turtle Rock say that "the Back 4 Blood franchise is here to stay and we will be working on it well into the future." "By joining...
BUSINESS
ComicBook

PlayStation Acquires Studio Behind One of the World's Most Popular Games

The gaming division of Delight Works, which is the team responsible for Fate/Grand Order, has been purchased by Aniplex. Prior to the purchase, the gaming division will be turned into a separate company, which will then become a wholly owned subsidiary of Aniplex, which in turn is owned by Sony. Aniplex has been the publisher of the game since it first released, but now the game and its developer will be owned by Sony. It's a bit early to say for certain, but this could indicate that the company is looking to make big moves in the mobile gaming department. At this time, it's unclear how expensive the purchase will be.
VIDEO GAMES

