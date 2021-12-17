ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Match next line at cli

By glennwhro
paloaltonetworks.com
 6 days ago

Is there a way to match the next "X" number...

live.paloaltonetworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
paloaltonetworks.com

Cortex Xdr Cytool Linux Force Reconnect

I'm trying to create a Python script that I can run from management. os.system('/opt/traps/bin/cytool reconnect force ecXXXXXXXXXXXX5efdbe920') I was already able to create one like this for my Windows machines, and there it was more complex because I had to assemble the password by 'echo' in the right position, but it works.
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Migrating configuration from Pan OS 10.1.0 Vm Image to PA 3220 with latest Pan OS version

I would really appreciate if you can help me on this. I am planning migrate configurations from a Pan OS 10.1.0 VM image to a PA 3220 with latest Pan OS version. I only want to export Interfaces, Zones, Rules and VPN configurations. I don't mind even if other configurations are also exported during the export. If I do this will there be errors in PA 3220.
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

L3Svc process stopping automatically on PA-3020 firewall

We are facing issue with the captive portal and had seen that the l3svc processor is not running. We had tried to restart the l3svc process and the mgmt plane process but no luck. our firewall was previously running on PAN-OS 9.1.13h3 and we had downgraded to 9.1.10 and checked but no luck.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy