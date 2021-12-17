Match next line at cli

I would really appreciate if you can help me on this. I am planning migrate configurations from a Pan OS 10.1.0 VM image to a PA 3220 with latest Pan OS version. I only want to export Interfaces, Zones, Rules and VPN configurations. I don't mind even if other configurations are also exported during the export. If I do this will there be errors in PA 3220.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO