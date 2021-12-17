ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortex Xdr Cytool Linux Force Reconnect

By chaim_Avisrur
paloaltonetworks.com
 6 days ago

I'm trying to create a Python script that I can run from management. os.system('/opt/traps/bin/cytool reconnect force ecXXXXXXXXXXXX5efdbe920') I was...

live.paloaltonetworks.com

Comments / 0

PCWorld

Update Chrome now, because hackers are attacking it

Google has begun pushing out version 96.0.4664.110 of its Chrome desktop browser to address a security vulnerability that is being actively exploited by hackers. Fortunately, the fix is an easy one: Ensure that your browser is up to date, then simply restart it to launch the patched, up-to-date version. Google’s blog post explains that the new version of the browser has been released merely to address existing security vulnerabilities, of which one of them, known as CVE-2021-4102, is being exploited in the wild.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Use WhatsApp on a Linux Desktop

WhatsApp is a cross-platform messaging service available for Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS. The unavailability of an official WhatsApp client for Linux has left users wondering whether or not they can use WhatsApp on a Linux desktop. The straightforward answer is yes. Although you have the choice to run WhatsApp...
SOFTWARE
Codecademy

11 Linux Interview Questions and Answers

Interviews can be nerve-wracking, but the best way to calm your nerves is to practice with potential interview questions. It's impossible to know exactly what you'll be asked during your interview, but you're likely to face a variety of questions, ranging from relatively simple to complex. If you don't know the answer to a question, don't panic. Instead, be honest about what you don't know and discuss how you'd go about finding the answer.
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Managing Apache Log4j on Your Attack Surface with Cortex Xpanse

What Cortex Xpanse is doing to find vulnerable applications in your attack surface. This situation is rapidly evolving and so we will regularly update Cortex® Xpanse™ with the most up-to-date information we have. Please reach out to your Customer Success Engagement Manager if you have questions. Summary. On...
SOFTWARE
#Linux#Xdr#Installation Package#Os System
paloaltonetworks.com

Use Cortex XDR to find host with ports 80,443 open

Hello - I'm totally new to Cortex XDR and its XQL - though I need to find machines in our environment that have ports 80/433 open. Is this possible via XQL?. I started with these lines to see which column/s I could use for what I want to accomplish and I think it did not have it:
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Install Vivaldi on Linux

Vivaldi is a cross-platform web browser that's become increasingly popular among users who liked Opera before its Chromification. Although it, too, is based on Chromium, its minimalistic user interface and features such as tab stacking and tiling, built-in ad blocker and trackers, custom themes, quick commands, etc., give it an edge over the likes of Chrome, Edge, and Brave.
SOFTWARE
opensource.com

Play the drums on Linux with Hydrogen

Much of today's music features the exacting work of a drum machine. The term might make you think of a drum set with mechanical levers and cranks armed with drumsticks, but all it actually refers to is a synthesizer programmed to play drum sounds. A good drum machine programmer (often also a drummer) can make a drum machine sound either hyper-robotic (if that's the sound the producer's going for) or almost human, with nuance and swing. Drum machines can be physical devices, like the famous Roland TR-808, TR-909, Alesis HR-16, and many others, but lately, they've been implemented as software. The excellent LMMS application contains a drum machine, and there's the drumkv1 plugin for DAWs like Ardour, Qtractor, and Rosegarden. But there's also the dedicated Hydrogen drum machine that has just one job, which it does very well, and has done for the past 20 years: be a great, fully-featured, and open source drum machine.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

How to Change Hostname in Linux

A hostname, also called a computer name, is a label assigned to a host on a network that distinguishes one device from another on a specific network. Although the system sets the hostname during the installation process, you can change the hostname at any time on Linux. Here’s how!
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Is it possible to search for Macros in Cortex?

Can Cortex see if macros have been launched on an endpoint, specifically Office Macros?. I tried the "All Actions" query and searched for .doc and .xls files but no luck. Has anyone tried to search for macros using Cortex query or xql?. Just to clarify, I was trying to hunt...
SOFTWARE
Cult of Mac

Apple building smaller, more affordable alternatives to Pro Display XDR

Apple is currently building two smaller, more affordable alternatives to its 32-inch Pro Display XDR, according to a leaker. The company is also said to be working on a new high-end display with a built-in A13 chipset. The new screens in early development reportedly use LG panels. And it remains...
ELECTRONICS
paloaltonetworks.com

Cortex agent got uninstall automatically

Last night Cortex agent got uninstalled automatically on my system and then I had to install it back manually. There are no logs in agent audit logs for this in cortex console. We need to find out why this was uninstalled automatically. Will windows event logs help?. Any suggestions. Regards.
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Java Deserialization exploit preventions are covered in which module of exploit protection in cortex xdr?

Java Deserialization exploit preventions are covered in which module of exploit protection in cortex xdr?. Need information regarding Java Deserialization exploit protection in cortex XDR. Java Deserialization exploit preventions are covered in which module of exploit protection in cortex xdr?. Thanks in advance. 1 ACCEPTED SOLUTION. yesterday. If you referring...
SOFTWARE
inforisktoday.com

Buyer’s Guide for Cortex XDR

XDR takes endpoint detection and response to the next level, delivering comprehensive visibility into the entire security ecosystem. Learn how to get the most performance out of XDR, navigate through the noise, and develop a plan to realize proven security capabilities beyond EDR and SIEM with this comprehensive guide. Download...
ELECTRONICS
addictivetips.com

How to play Timelie on Linux

Timelie is a single-player stealth and puzzle game developed and published by Urnique Studio. The game was developed in Unity and was released on Microsoft Windows and Mac OS. Here’s how you can play it on Linux. Getting Timelie working on Linux. Timelie is native to Windows as well...
VIDEO GAMES
paloaltonetworks.com

XSOAR Community Edition -> Cortex Data Lake integration

I'm trying to get Cortex Data Lake integrated with our Cortex XSOAR Community Edition instance, and getting nowhere very quickly. Reviewing the documentation: https://xsoar.pan.dev/docs/reference/integrations/cortex-data-lake. I am completely lost finding the Token, ID, and Key values to tie it to our Cortex Data Lake instance. The documentation states:. Insert the license...
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Upgrade Minemeld Ubuntu 16.04 to 18.04

I tried a do-release upgrade on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and it took me to 18.04 LTS without issue. However minemeld says "Bad gateway" when I try to log into it. I tried to check for updates and figured maybe the source would be changed from xenial-minemeld main to bionic-minemeld main ie)
COMPUTERS
Dark Reading

XDR: What It Is, What It Isn't

Security professionals are feeling the squeeze from all directions, from hybrid cloud environments, increasingly sophisticated threat actors, siloed data and tools, and the ever-present need to respond to breaches quickly and in real time. In the face of a massive skills shortage in cybersecurity, this new reality dramatically increases the workload for existing staff, leading to burnout — and missed detections.
COMPUTERS
securityboulevard.com

Securing Kubernetes With XDR

Kubernetes is at the forefront of the container orchestration market. A majority of organizations running container workloads manage at least some of them via Kubernetes. However, according to the Red Hat State of Kubernetes Security report, 94% of organizations encountered a serious security incident within their container environment. Of these, 69% of these incidents were security misconfigurations, 27% were runtime security issues and 24% were known vulnerabilities.
SOFTWARE

