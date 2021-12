Thanks to her 200 free World Record Performance, Hong Kong's Siobhan Haughey took home the FINA women's Championship Trophy. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Following a weekend of stellar performances in Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey and Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov have been awarded the Championship Trophy for women and men, respectively. The award serves as a de facto “high point award,” with 5 points for an event win, 3 for a 2nd place finish, 2 for a 3rd and 1 for a 4th. A two point bonus was also awarded to each swimmer who set a new World Record during the championships.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 1 DAY AGO