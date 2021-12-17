ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

 6 days ago

Yet another "Spider-Man" movie BUT,...

KTLA

Scott ‘Movie’ Mantz reviews ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ ‘The Matrix Resurrections,’ and ‘Don’t Look Up’

Scott Mantz shared his thoughts on some of the newest movies. He gave his review of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “The Matrix Resurrections” and “Don’t Look Up.” “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is in theatres now. “The Matrix Resurrections” is in theatres and on HBO Max now. “Don’t Look Up” hits Netflix on Friday. This segment […]
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Nets $27.8M Wednesday And Soars Above ‘Sing 2’, ‘Matrix’ & ‘King’s Man’ Openings

Three big event movies — Illumination/Universal’s Sing 2, Warner Bros’ The Matrix Resurrections and 20th Century Studios’ The King’s Man– were no match for Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which continued to dominate Wednesday with an amazing $27.8 million gross at the domestic box office. The Jon Watts-directed MCU title has a running U.S.-Canadian total of $356.5M over six days, which is the third best for that range after Avengers: Endgame ($452.3M) and Star Wars: Force Awakens ($363.4M). As of now, No Way Home is pacing behind Force Awakens by 2%. For the most part, low Wednesday openings before Christmas are par for the course, especially...
MOVIES
#Home
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to Steamroll ‘Matrix Resurrections,’ ‘Sing 2’ in Holiday Box Office Pileup

As the saying goes, hindsight is 20/20. But pandemic or not, it seems ambitious to have seven new movies scheduled to open nationwide in the wake of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” That’s right, seven new films — “The Matrix Resurrections” (Warner Bros.), “Sing 2” (Universal), “The King’s Man” (Disney and 20th Century), “The Tender Bar” (Amazon Studios), “A Journal for Jordan” (Sony), “American Underdog” (Lionsgate) and “Licorice Pizza” (MGM) — will make their way to North American theaters around Christmas Day and attempt to lure audiences away from the box office behemoth that is “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Cue the voice on...
NFL
The Independent

Spider-Man: No Way Home is officially the highest grossing Hollywood movie of the year

Spider-Man: No Way Home has officially become the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2021. Within 10 days of its release, the new Marvel film has earned over £596m in the box office, beating No Time To Die, which made £547m as of November. No Way Home stands in the third spot, with China’s The Battle at Lake Changjin (£675m) and Hi, Mom (£627m) taking the first two spots.As of Wednesday (23 December), the top 10 markets for No Way Home are the UK, Mexico, Korea, Brazil, Australia, India, Russia, Italy and Germany. This is the second time No Way Home...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Makes Mighty Debut Atop U.K. Box Office as Omicron Looms

Punters desperate to get their fix of web-slinging Christmas cheer in before the Omicron disrupts festivities flocked to “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in their thousands across the U.K. and Ireland. The Sony release collected a mighty £31.9 million ($42.2 million) over an extended five-day weekend, according to numbers released by Comscore. Holdover “Clifford The Big Red Dog,” released by eOne, clung on to its second position with £766,122 and now has £2.3 million after two weekends. Disney release “West Side Story,” last week’s topper by a slim margin, claimed third position with £587,305 and now has a total of £2.9 million after its...
MOVIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Watch Tom Holland Literally Stop an Interview to See Zendaya Arrive at the Spider-Man Premiere

Tom Holland made it abundantly clear how smitten he is with Zendaya last night when the Spider-Man: No Way Home star literally stopped his interview with Entertainment Tonight to watch her arrive on the red carpet. Entertainment Tonight was filming the interview and posted the footage on its Twitter of the moment Holland paused their discussion because he suspected his girlfriend was about to step onto the carpet.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Talks About Stepping Down From Marvel Role

The old adage is that all good things must come to an end. While it looks like Tom Holland is on board for at least another Spider-Man movie after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this month, the actor seems well aware it's impossible for him to remain in the role forever. At a recent red carpet event, the Marvel superstar told one Associated Press reporter he always has to do what's best for the character, even if it means stepping down.
MOVIES
People

Los Angeles Mother Uses Family Holiday Card to Introduce Her Child as Nonbinary: 'So Proud'

A Los Angeles mother is being praised for sharing her child's nonbinary identity with friends and family on social media. At the end of November, Jennifer Chen shared her family's holiday card on Instagram, featuring a smiling photo of her husband Brendan Hay and their twins Chloe and Clark. Chen used the post as an opportunity to introduce her followers to Clark and their new pronouns.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

Ben Affleck is reportedly looking to sell his home to get mega mansion with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez just might be ready to take the next step in their relationship. According to reports, The Tender Bar actor is looking to sell his $19.2 million mansion in the Pacific Palisades to look for a new home with JLo. The couple have been splitting their time between Los Angeles and Miami since rekindling their romance earlier this year, and now, they might be ready to move in together.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Gives Ominous Prediction About Rip Living in John Dutton’s Home

The latest episode of “Yellowstone” gave a couple of twists and turns that could go in a several directions as the season concludes. It’s nothing new for “Yellowstone” fans and we have learned to expect the unexpected. Some characters on the show have seemingly not learned that lesson -specifically Rip Wheeler. The big and bad cowboy was caught by surprise when John Dutton asks him and Beth, along with Carter, to move into his lodge. There is plenty of space for all in the humongous lodge, but space is the least of Rip’s concerns. It is easy to tell by Rip’s reaction to John’s question that he’s a bit rattled and unsure. John has been his boss, mentor and father figure for decades and Rip really looks up to John. Is it a bright idea to move into your future father-in-law’s house with your crazy fiancee and an orphaned kid you barely know? Clearly, Rip has reservations about moving into the big house.
TV SERIES
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
nbcpalmsprings.com

Lights, Camera, Real Estate: Meet the Ladies of “Selling Tampa”

“Selling Tampa” is fun and entertaining thanks to the all-women and all-minority cast. It’s now streaming on Netflix and it’s one of the most popular shows on the streaming service. Meet the ladeis of Allure Realty from Tampa, Florida. First stop, Sharelle Rosado, Juawana Williams, Tennille Moore, and Alexis Williams about the show (for my full interviews with the cast of “Selling Tampa,” click here).
TAMPA, FL

