Movies

"The Tender Bar"

nbcpalmsprings.com
 6 days ago

Besides "Spider-Man: No Way Home," there's another movie out in...

nbcpalmsprings.com

ComicBook

Ben Affleck Reveals If George Clooney Returns as Batman in Flash Movie

In addition to starring alongside fellow Batman Michael Keaton in The Flash next year, Zack Snyder's Justice League star Ben Affleck is set to appear in the upcoming George Clooney film The Tender Bar. Of course, the obvious next question for some fans is whether it's possible Clooney, who played the Dark Knight in Batman & Robin, might also step back into the suit for a cameo in Andy Muschietti's feature film take on the Scarlet Speedster. And fear not -- last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host decided to see whether he could get Affleck to reveal any DC secrets.
MOVIES
People

See Ben Affleck's Award-Nominated Performance in Emotional Scene from George Clooney's The Tender Bar

Ben Affleck is breaking the good news. In a clip from The Tender Bar shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Affleck's Uncle Charlie reads aloud his nephew's college acceptance letter as their family gets emotional. The scene, which also features Lily Rabe, Christopher Lloyd, Sondra James and Tye Sheridan, comes at a pivotal moment in the coming-of-age film, directed by George Clooney.
CELEBRITIES
People

Jennifer Lopez Sweetly Supports Ben Affleck at L.A. Premiere of The Tender Bar

Jennifer Lopez is happily supporting Ben Affleck. At the Los Angeles premiere of Affleck's new film The Tender Bar Sunday night at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Lopez walked the red carpet wearing a pale-blue dress, smiling with Affleck, who wore a black tie for the event. Affleck, 49, also posed with his cast mates, including Lily Rabe, who is currently expecting her third baby with partner Hamish Linklater.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Sheer Dress While Cozying Up To Ben Affleck At 'The Tender Bar' Screening

Jennifer Lopez wowed in a sheer blue dress while accompanying Ben Affleck to a screening of his movie ‘The Tender Bar.’ The couple looked so in love on the red carpet. Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, had a glamorous date night at The Tender Bar screening in Los Angeles on December 12. Jennifer dazzled in a sheer baby blue dress as she supported Ben. Her voluminous locks fell in loose waves, and she rocked her signature nude lip. When she wasn’t on the red carpet, J.Lo put on her matching baby blue coat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CultureMap Houston

George Clooney pours humor and heart into The Tender Bar

In the history of movies, there's no shortage of stories with deadbeat or inattentive fathers. For whatever reasons – patriarchy, jobs taking them away from their families, alcoholism – the idea of bad fathers has had a much larger place in storytelling than good fathers. Fortunately, there are also films like The Tender Bar where a bad father can be counteracted by other people in a child’s life.
MOVIES
FanBolt.Com

'The Tender Bar' Free Movie Screening in Atlanta, Georgia

Calling all movie fans! Amazon Studios has hooked us up with free passes to an advanced screening of The Tender Bar! The screening is taking place on Thursday, December 16, 2021, in Atlanta, and we have all the details for you below!. All you need to do to enter is:
ATLANTA, GA
nerdreactor.com

Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan Attend The Tender Bar Premiere

The Tender Bar is a film by director George Clooney starring Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, and Christopher Lloyd. Based on the memoir of J.R. Moehringer, the film follows a fatherless boy who grows up with his mom and her family as he tries to pursue his dreams. The Los Angeles premiere was held on December 12, 2021 at the TCL Chinese Theatre, and the cast was in attendance to promote the film.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Telegraph

The Tender Bar, review: a modest tipple that goes down just fine

It might come as a surprise that George Clooney has now directed eight features: name more than three and you’re doing quite well. The Tender Bar is one of his better ones lately – a warm-hearted if vaguely inconsequential comedy-drama based on a memoir by the American journalist JR Moehringer, who ghostwrote Andre Agassi’s autobiography and has just been hired to do Prince Harry’s.
FOOD & DRINKS
Boston Herald

Affleck aces performance in noteworthy 'Tender Bar'

Rated R. At Landmark Kendall Square and the Cabot, Beverly. Director George Clooney rebounds nicely from the setbacks that were “Suburbicon” and “The Midnight Sky” with “The Tender Bar.” While one might argue that this is yet another indie coming-of-age movie in an ever-growing heap of them, “The Tender Bar” is set apart by a marvelous performance by Ben Affleck as the beloved uncle of the film’s protagonist, J.R. Moehringer (Tye Sheridan, “Ready Player One”). J.R. and his smart and attractive, but romantically foolish mother Dorothy (Lily Rabe) are moving into her mother and father’s house in Long Island. Grandpa Moehringer (Christopher Lloyd, marvelous), who already provides a roof for his grown-up son and his other adult daughter (Danielle Ranieri), observes that his children always return to the roost, is a flat-out oddball tempered to a degree by his loving wife, Grandma Moehringer (Sondra James).
MOVIES
L.A. Weekly

George Clooney's The Tender Bar is a Messy Memoir

Although director Clooney and screenwriter William Monahan brought the Pulitzer Prize winning journalist’s book to the screen with earnestness, the end result plays out with such an insouciant, muddled style, it’s difficult to get inside of it. Scenes are tossed together like discarded laundry, without a thought to creating any momentum or emotional gravitas for the main character. Although the movie is aesthetically nice to look at, with everything swathed in an orange glow of nostalgia, Clooney’s directing lacks focus and intention. What’s the point of this flick? It’s a shame because you can feel that the movie has a heartbeat somewhere, even if you can’t find a pulse.
MOVIES
Variety

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' to Steamroll 'Matrix Resurrections,' 'Sing 2' in Holiday Box Office Pileup

As the saying goes, hindsight is 20/20. But pandemic or not, it seems ambitious to have seven new movies scheduled to open nationwide in the wake of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” That’s right, seven new films — “The Matrix Resurrections” (Warner Bros.), “Sing 2” (Universal), “The King’s Man” (Disney and 20th Century), “The Tender Bar” (Amazon Studios), “A Journal for Jordan” (Sony), “American Underdog” (Lionsgate) and “Licorice Pizza” (MGM) — will make their way to North American theaters around Christmas Day and attempt to lure audiences away from the box office behemoth that is “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Cue the voice on...
NFL
EW.com

The Tender Bar review: It takes a watering hole to raise a writer

Ben Affleck is just the right amount of relaxed in The Tender Bar, a big deal for him, like watching a unicorn trot into the room. Over the years, he's been a Batman who was too dour, a rom-com lead who was too uptight, or a savior of the world in movies like Armageddon and The Sum of All Fears for which he was too glib. Meanwhile, the looming distraction of his private life (so many furious-looking Starbucks runs) didn't help.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Box Office: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Kicks Off Busy Holiday by Crossing $800 Million Globally

“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the grand finale in Marvel’s web-slinging superhero trilogy, has crossed another major box office milestone, surpassing $800 million globally. After only 10 days on the big screen, the latest Tom Holland-led Spidey adventure has become the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year with $813.9 million worldwide. On Wednesday, it passed MGM’s James Bond sequel “No Time to Die,” which grossed $774 million globally. To date, only two local Chinese movies — “The Battle at Lake Changjin” ($902 million) and “Hi, Mom” ($882 million) — have generated more than “No Way Home” at the global box office, but Sony...
MOVIES
Insider

THEN AND NOW: The cast of the original 'Spider-Man' 19 years later

Nowadays, Maguire has stayed out of the spotlight while costar Kirsten Dunst continues to act. Tobey Maguire portrayed Spider-Man/Peter Parker, whose life as an ordinary teenager was changed after being bitten by a genetically modified spider. While on a field trip to a genetics lab at Columbia University, a spider...
MOVIES
Elle

Watch Tom Holland Literally Stop an Interview to See Zendaya Arrive at the Spider-Man Premiere

Tom Holland made it abundantly clear how smitten he is with Zendaya last night when the Spider-Man: No Way Home star literally stopped his interview with Entertainment Tonight to watch her arrive on the red carpet. Entertainment Tonight was filming the interview and posted the footage on its Twitter of the moment Holland paused their discussion because he suspected his girlfriend was about to step onto the carpet.
MOVIES

