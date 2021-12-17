Rated R. At Landmark Kendall Square and the Cabot, Beverly. Director George Clooney rebounds nicely from the setbacks that were “Suburbicon” and “The Midnight Sky” with “The Tender Bar.” While one might argue that this is yet another indie coming-of-age movie in an ever-growing heap of them, “The Tender Bar” is set apart by a marvelous performance by Ben Affleck as the beloved uncle of the film’s protagonist, J.R. Moehringer (Tye Sheridan, “Ready Player One”). J.R. and his smart and attractive, but romantically foolish mother Dorothy (Lily Rabe) are moving into her mother and father’s house in Long Island. Grandpa Moehringer (Christopher Lloyd, marvelous), who already provides a roof for his grown-up son and his other adult daughter (Danielle Ranieri), observes that his children always return to the roost, is a flat-out oddball tempered to a degree by his loving wife, Grandma Moehringer (Sondra James).

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO