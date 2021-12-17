ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball Game Betweem UCLA and North Carolina Canceled

By City News Service
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ZvPI_0dPhNWQT00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The NCAA men's basketball game between UCLA and North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday has been canceled because of COVID-19 developments within the Bruins program.

The game was scheduled to be played at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It will not be rescheduled.

UCLA's team-related activities have been paused and the status of future games is to be determined, the school's athletic department said in a release Friday.

Photo: Getty Images

