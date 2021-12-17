Anonymous donor gives $4,000 in cash to Alphapointe

Alphapointe recently received a generous monetary gift from an anonymous donor.

The organization provides several resources and programs for people with vision impairment.

Earlier this week, a man walked into the organization, wanting to give a donation. He talked with Alphapointe's Grant Manager, Diana Castillo, and handed her an envelope.

Before Castillo opened it, the man said he just wanted everyone at Alphapointe to have a very Merry Christmas.

"I greeted him and he was just moved by the holiday and had been by Alphapointe before and saw our visually impaired employees," Castillo said. "He wanted to make sure they had a Merry Christmas."

The envelope had 40 $100 bills inside. Castillo said he didn't leave his name and didn't want any recognition, he just wanted the employees and those who benefit from Alphapointe to have a Merry Christmas.

"I have been fundraising for 25 years and this is probably one of the most gracious gifts," Castillo said. "Because they wanted no acknowledgment. All he wanted to do was for people to be happy and that's what Christmas is all about is giving unselfishly."

Castillo said with this donation, Alphapointe will make sure its employees, the kids and the seniors they serve have a very Merry Christmas.

