ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

KOAA Survey: How is your holiday shopping going?

By News5 Staff
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dxes0_0dPhNR0q00

Christmas is just over a week away, and the News5 team wants to know how your holiday shopping is going.

Results:
86% All Done
26% Work In Progress
13% Not Buying Gifts
6% Haven't Started

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

If you've put off shopping a bit, the good news is there's still some time. And if you want to avoid a potentially too late delivery, here's how you can shop local and save money this holiday season.

Maybe you've already bought gifts and are trying to fight the urge to buy more impulse gifts. Here are a few tips to save your wallet from those decisions.
___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Shopping#Weather#Firetv#Appletv
newsy.com

What To Do If Supply Chain Issues Are Derailing Your Holiday Shopping

Your Christmas shopping may be a little more difficult this year. Not only are toys more expensive than ever, but both supply and labor shortages are souring the season. But this Christmas, parents have some added troubles. Not only are the "it" toys hard to find, but supply chain issues are also throwing a kink in some holiday shopping plans.
SHOPPING
wnctimes.com

Keep Your Holidays Jolly, Don't Fall for Seasonal Shopping Scams

Scammers don’t take a holiday, unfortunately, and the top thing on their list right now is stealing people’s hard-earned money. FBI Philadelphia reminds the public to be vigilant about seasonal shopping scams. The two most common are non-delivery and non-payment crimes. In a non-delivery scam, a buyer pays...
CREDIT CARDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Facebook
Washingtonian.com

Get Festive and Finish Your Holiday Shopping at Tysons Galleria this Month

With the holiday season in full swing, Tysons Galleria offers an in-person, skip-the-shipping-stress option for shoppers who want to check off their gift lifts with ease. And if you haven’t been to the Northern Virginia retail destination in recent months, you’ll be delighted to find a newly redeveloped wing featuring a slate of high-end home & housewares brands that have made their debut at the shopping center—including RH (formerly Restoration Hardware) and Arhaus, with Crate & Barrel coming soon. The gorgeous showrooms for the luxury brands help to anchor the expansive space—which was treated to a top-to-bottom redevelopment where the old Macy’s Department store once stood—and welcome shoppers in search of an in-person experience.
MCLEAN, VA
The Staten Island Advance

Holiday shopping: Subscription box gift ideas for your friends and family

Christmas is closing in, and if you’re in a pinch for a gift, subscription boxes can be a good option with a variety of themes and services to choose from. Depending on the subscription, you can control what gets delivered and the pace of the delivery (usually monthly). We’ve collected some subscription boxes that can make for good gift ideas for the holiday season.
SHOPPING
aithority.com

New Consumer Survey Data Busts Holiday Shopping Misperceptions And Myths, NPD Says

How online shopping, supply-chain concerns, and perceptions of financial health play into holiday shopping decisions. Although retail stores are once again open in the U.S. this year, the ongoing pandemic has brought with it a lot of uncertainty about what might happen over the holiday shopping season. Will consumers who were forced to rely on online shopping last year return to stores this year, or have ebbing pandemic fears changed the game? Are consumers feeling more, or less, secure in their finances? And how are supply-chain concerns affecting holiday shopping behavior? A recent consumer survey from The NPD Group provides some answers – and busts some widespread myths.
SHOPPING
WGN TV

Finish your holiday shopping at local, female-founded businesses

The holidays are around the corner and coming up sooner than you think! Do you know what you’re buying yet for everyone on your list? Small Business Expert and host of the upcoming DearFoundHer podcast, Lindsay Pinchuk, says that now more than ever is the time to support small businesses recently sharing 85+ female founded gift ideas for her first ever Dear FoundHer holiday gift guide.
SMALL BUSINESS
977wmoi.com

Keep Your Identity Safe During Online Shopping this Holiday Season

Companies continue to work on combatting online fraud and offer ways to provide more secure purchases and protect your information from the so called “bad actors.” Security Savings Bank Vice President Dorothy Ricketts says well established stores will offer secure codes when paying online:. “If you notice a...
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

Taking a Casual Approach to Holiday Dressing? Meet Your New Shopping Guide

I always say that this time of year is the perfect excuse to overdress and be as extra as possible, but I've come to realize that holiday dressing doesn't always have to involve all things sparkly, cherry red, and tartan plaid. While I love all of those things, I find myself doing a lot of casual activities that don't require formal attire, like ice skating or exchanging gifts over dinner with my friends. Am I still going to show up in my best 'fit? Absolutely. Will a gown be a part of the outfit recipe? The chances are slim. Garage (@garageclothing) is about to be my (and your) new go-to store for casual pieces that are stylish and festive. Satin tops, rhinestone details, and ruched dresses are already sitting in my cart, ready for checkout. If you need outfit ideas that scream holiday but fall into the cute and casual category, the guide below was curated with you in mind.
BEAUTY & FASHION
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
799K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy