Environment

Ski Report: clear conditions for the weekend

By Alex O'Brien
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 6 days ago
Wednesday's incredible wind storm in the plains did supply the mountains with fresh snow. Due to extreme wind on Wednesday, both Eldora and Monarch closed for the day.

Snow totals from 12/15/2021

Snow totals this week were generally on the order of 4-6 inches at Colorado ski areas. Big winners were Wolf Creek with 14" and Purgatory with 10".

This weekend, avalanche danger remains considerable (danger level 3 out of 5) for most mountain zones. Be cautious while in the back country.

Weather conditions will be clear over the weekend, with cold weather and sub-freezing temperatures Friday and Saturday. 30s and 40s will return to the mountains by Sunday.

The next storm moves in Wednesday-Thursday of next week, just in time for Christmas skiing and snowboarding.

