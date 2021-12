BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man had his murder conviction vacated Tuesday after 30 years in prison, the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office said. Paul Madison was convicted for a December 1990 murder in Cherry Hill. Officials said the case against him rested “almost exclusively on the uncorroborated testimony of a jailhouse informant who was promised a deal to testify in exchange for dropping felony narcotics and handgun charges.” Madison’s conviction was vacated using a law State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby and her team wrote and pushed for in 2019 called the Vacature Statute. Mosby’s office also pushed for the passage of a...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO