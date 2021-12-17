ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Chris Noth denies new sexual assault allegations: 'The encounters were consensual'

By Megan Armstrong
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Noth is facing allegations of sexual assault on two separate occasions, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday (Dec. 16). "Zoe, now 40, and Lily, now 31, both allege they were sexually assaulted by actor Chris Noth," THR's Kim Masters relayed. "The two women—who approached The Hollywood Reporter separately,...

