SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Swings To Third Highest Thursday Evening Box Office Haul Ever

Over its opening weekend in theaters, Spider-Man: No Way Home cast its web around the public imagination, selling a record number of tickets for a box-office haul considered gargantuan even by the standards of the pre-N95 era. The third in a trilogy fronted by Tom Holland and directed by Jon Watts, No Way Home arrived like a global cultural event, obliterating all financial projections after hitting 4,336 theaters in North America Thursday night. It took in $253 million domestically — more than $100 million more than prerelease “tracking” estimates had predicted — and roared to $587.2 million worldwide to log the third biggest opening of all time, trailing only the debuts of all-time heavyweights Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The most massive box-office tally of the pandemic era and the most successful launch of any Sony-distributed movie to date, that achievement is all the more remarkable coming at a time of rapid Omicron-variant proliferation, when filmgoers are showing continuing reluctance to return to the communal experience of sharing oxygen in an auditorium and as predictions of doom for the theatrical moviegoing experience have never been more widespread.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO