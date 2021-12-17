ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Swings To Third Highest Thursday Evening Box Office Haul Ever

By JoshWilding
Cover picture for the articleThe Hollywood Reporter confirms that Spider-Man: No Way Home webbed its way to a massive $50 million during Thursday previews. That's the third-highest haul ever, behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($57 million) and Avengers: Endgame $60 million). It's an astonishing feat, especially as COVID-19 continues to play a role...

