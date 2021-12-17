ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Billy Napier Discusses the Florida Gators Approach to the Transfer Portal

By Demetrius Harvey
AllGators
AllGators
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03cu0v_0dPhLY7V00

The Florida Gators won't be hasty in using the transfer portal just for the sake of building a roster. Florida head coach Billy Napier was clear on Wednesday, shortly after the Early Signing Day period was essentially over when speaking about how the program intends to build its roster, including using the transfer portal.

Under the previous regime, the NCAA Transfer Portal was used like no other. The program essentially was built with it, with plenty of key players being acquired over the first few seasons under Dan Mullen.

While Napier will certainly utilize the tool to his disposal, there will be a pretty scrutinized view of who makes their way in and out of the program, too.

The first order of business for Napier was to acquire talent on Early Signing Day, then fill out the remainder of the class for National Signing Day in February of next year before taking a dive into what is essentially collegiate "free agency," the transfer portal.

"I think you're going to see this is just part of the game now," Napier said speaking with reporters following ESD, "and certainly what we need to do is build a really good culture here where players want to be as part of our organization and play for the University of Florida, and hopefully we don't have to deal with those issues unless we're wanting to deal with them."

The Gators have already lost a couple of key players to the transfer portal, including QB Emory Jones and linebackers Mohamoud Diabate and Khris Bogle. That is part of the process and will be the case with any regime change in college football. That's typically known as the "transition" period.

While Mullen's philosophy included building up a program through the transfer portal, making sure to fill each and every hole, Napier cautioned that this year, there will be some attrition with the roster itself.

"But in the meantime, there's going to be some attrition," Napier cautioned.

"I think that's reality. We also -- that creates opportunity, and we'll go to work. It's another way to acquire a player much like NFL free agency. The problem is we don't have a salary cap and we don't have schedule parity, so it's a little bit different dynamic."

That is the realistic view of what will occur under Napier's watch during the first few months. For ESD, the Gators signed nine prospects, including two of the top-ranked players in the class in safety Kamari Wilson and linebacker Shemar James. Of course, that is fewer signings than other programs that have been able to work through the recruiting season for longer than three weeks.

As such, the Gators are a bit behind the eight ball, but one thing that Napier was cautioned and told when taking advice from his colleagues around the country was to be patient, and that's exactly what he's going to do.

"I think I made several calls about the transition, 'Hey, what did you learn, what mistakes did you make, what did you do well,' and I think 'patience' is the keyword," Napier said.

"I think much like hiring an individual to work within the organization, I think the players are no different. I think you're basically coming into and understanding that hey, this person fits, this player fits, they can do the job that we're asking them to do."

Still, the players that the Gators sought out are program fits, and it's exactly why building your initial class is so important. While many will want things done quickly and expect results quickly, long, sustained success is where Napier's mindset is. That's a good thing.

"I think we've got a pretty good understanding of how we're going to play football here and the specific jobs that each one of these individuals is going to do. We've got confidence in the players that we signed."

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Billy Napier time: Florida fans vent Gasparilla Bowl frustrations

Billy Napier was on hand in Tampa on Thursday as the Florida Gators took on the UCF Knights in the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. The new Florida head coach wasn’t on the sidelines as Greg Knox is leading the team on an interim basis. While there have been a few promising signs from the Gators’ offense, it hasn’t translated to a lot of points as they only lead 10-9 at halftime.
FLORIDA STATE
AllGators

How Did the Florida Gators Manage to Sign No. 1 Safety Kamari Wilson?

In dramatic fashion, the Florida Gators put the college football world on notice with an eventful Early Signing Day period. Securing three blue-chip recruits on their way to building a serviceable transition class in 2022, the Gators laid the building blocks for what fans hope to be a successful program reconstruction that returns them to college football prominence.
COLLEGE SPORTS
floridagators.com

Napier Adds Karmichael Dunbar to Strength and Conditioning Staff

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida head football coach Billy Napier announced Wednesday that Karmichael Dunbar II will serve as an assistant on the Gators strength and conditioning staff. A native of Opelousas, La., he joins the Gators after spending the last three seasons (2019-21) in his same role at Louisiana. Prior...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Dan Mullen
saturdaydownsouth.com

Gasparilla Bowl loss to UCF a cruel reminder Billy Napier's Florida rebuild will be a cultural overhaul

TAMPA — UCF defeated Florida 29-17 in the Gasparilla Bowl on Thursday night. The Gators led 10-9 at halftime and 17-16 midway through the third quarter but were undone by mistakes and consistent big plays from UCF wide receiver Ryan O’Keefe, who earned well-deserved Gasparilla Bowl MVP honors. It was the 50th win for the Knights in the past 5 seasons, 9 more than any other program in the state of Florida in that span – a span that covered the entirety of the Dan Mullen era, which included 3 New Year’s 6 bowls for Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators Football#American Football#The Transfer Portal#The Ncaa Transfer Portal#Esd#The University Of Florida#Qb Emory Jones
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Steelers legend 'Mean' Joe Greene accepts Ben Roethlisberger's friendly bowl wager for North Texas-Miami (OH)

Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends will be dialed into Thursday's bowl game between North Texans and Miami (Ohio). Joe Greene, widely regarded as the greatest player in Steelers history, starred at North Texas before embarking on a Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger led the Redhawks to a Mid-American Conference title in 2003 before winning two Super Bowls as Pittsburgh's quarterback.
NFL
On3.com

Bo Nix: 'I've closed the door with Auburn'

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix Recently entered the transfer portal. But just because he entered it does not mean that he can’t come back and still play for the Tigers. So, considering that that is still an option on the table, the hosts of The Next Round ask Nix if he would ever change his mind and come back to Auburn.
BO NIX
FanBuzz

Who is Lincoln Riley’s Wife?

Lincoln Riley may be young, but he’s already one of college football‘s premier coaches. He proved his pedigree on the field by leading the Oklahoma Sooners to four-straight Big 12 championships and three-straight College Football Playoff semifinal appearances. Despite falling short in the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl...
NFL
Popculture

Otis Anderson Jr., Former NFL and UCF Player, Killed in Shooting

Otis Anderson Jr., a former University of Central Florida (UCF) football player who also spent time in the NFL, was reportedly shot and killed in what has been called a possible domestic violence shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday night, according to Newsweek. He was 23 years old. Anderson, and his mother, Denise Anderson, were allegedly shot around 9:30 p.m., according to News 4 in Jacksonville. Denise, who was hospitalized, is expected to recover from her injuries.
NFL
AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
563
Followers
912
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy