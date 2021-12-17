Five Players Liverpool Could Sell In January Transfer Window

Today we take a look at five players that Liverpool could sell in the January transfer window.

Despite Liverpool's team being one of the best in the world, the Reds have a severe lack of quality in their squad.

A fair few players need to move on to either free up wages or accumulate money for future transfers.

Loris Karius

Someone who you may of forgot still players Liverpool is Loris Karius.

After the infamous night in Kiev in 2018, he has barely been seen and hasn't appeared in a professional match for Liverpool since that day.

The German keeper has had some loans but none have been successful.

Karius' contract with Liverpool runs out at the end of the season but Liverpool could try and offload him in January to try and get his wages off the books.

Nat Phillips

This one may seem a bit harsh considering that Nat Phillips helped Liverpool secure Champions League football last season.

The 24-year-old was instrumental after Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip's long-term injuries last season.

However, he's currently fifth choice centre-back and the signing of Ibrahima Konate has dropped him down the pecking order even further.

Phillips is more than good enough to be a starting centre-back for a lot of Premier League sides.

He's still young and deserves game time after his performance.

With news that West Ham are interested in him, we could see the English centre-back depart Anfield in January.

If he does get sold then his departure is likely to bring in between £12-£15million, a fair chunk if Liverpool want to be active in January.

If Phillips does decide to leave then he will leave with the best of wishes from every Liverpool fan.

Joe Gomez

Again, another controversial one, but with reports that Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa are interested in signing him then it could be a possibility.

There is no way that Liverpool sell him this January but he could be put out on loan to get more game time as it seems like Van Dijk, Konate and Matip are all currently ahead of him.

Takumi Minamino

Even since Takumi Minamino joined Liverpool for a reported £7.5million from RB Salzburg, he's failed to break his way into the first team.

He also isn't Jurgen Klopp's go to substitute to rescue a win or points.

With that in mind, Liverpool might try and cash-in on the Japanese international player to generate funds for a more predominant forward player.

Divock Origi

Divock Origi, a 'club legend' in Jurgen Klopp's mind.

Origi has been part of some of Liverpool FC's greatest ever moments as a club. From scoring the winning goal in the Champions League final to the destruction of Barcelona.

Even if you don't think he's a legend he is no doubt a cult hero whose name will be written in Liverpool's history forever.

However, apart from being a super sub, he doesn't offer a whole lot to Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool seem to be building a squad of equals who contribute the same.

Now Origi does offer a bit but compared to Diogo Jota, who has already overtook him in the pecking order, it's a massive difference.

Jurgen Klopp has also been very open about the club looking to sell Divock Origi.

So with that in mind, it wouldn't be a surprise if Liverpool cash-in on Origi to bring in a more impactful player.

