ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Five Players Liverpool Could Sell In January Transfer Window

By Charlie Webb
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 7 days ago

Today we take a look at five players that Liverpool could sell in the January transfer window.

Despite Liverpool's team being one of the best in the world, the Reds have a severe lack of quality in their squad.

A fair few players need to move on to either free up wages or accumulate money for future transfers.

This article is based of a video on our YouTube channel. Watch the full video HERE.

Loris Karius

Someone who you may of forgot still players Liverpool is Loris Karius.

After the infamous night in Kiev in 2018, he has barely been seen and hasn't appeared in a professional match for Liverpool since that day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LNaTC_0dPhLRwQ00
(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

The German keeper has had some loans but none have been successful.

Karius' contract with Liverpool runs out at the end of the season but Liverpool could try and offload him in January to try and get his wages off the books.

Nat Phillips

This one may seem a bit harsh considering that Nat Phillips helped Liverpool secure Champions League football last season.

The 24-year-old was instrumental after Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip's long-term injuries last season.

However, he's currently fifth choice centre-back and the signing of Ibrahima Konate has dropped him down the pecking order even further.

Phillips is more than good enough to be a starting centre-back for a lot of Premier League sides.

He's still young and deserves game time after his performance.

With news that West Ham are interested in him, we could see the English centre-back depart Anfield in January.

If he does get sold then his departure is likely to bring in between £12-£15million, a fair chunk if Liverpool want to be active in January.

If Phillips does decide to leave then he will leave with the best of wishes from every Liverpool fan.

Joe Gomez

Again, another controversial one, but with reports that Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa are interested in signing him then it could be a possibility.

There is no way that Liverpool sell him this January but he could be put out on loan to get more game time as it seems like Van Dijk, Konate and Matip are all currently ahead of him.

Takumi Minamino

Even since Takumi Minamino joined Liverpool for a reported £7.5million from RB Salzburg, he's failed to break his way into the first team.

He also isn't Jurgen Klopp's go to substitute to rescue a win or points.

With that in mind, Liverpool might try and cash-in on the Japanese international player to generate funds for a more predominant forward player.

Divock Origi

Divock Origi, a 'club legend' in Jurgen Klopp's mind.

Origi has been part of some of Liverpool FC's greatest ever moments as a club. From scoring the winning goal in the Champions League final to the destruction of Barcelona.

Even if you don't think he's a legend he is no doubt a cult hero whose name will be written in Liverpool's history forever.

However, apart from being a super sub, he doesn't offer a whole lot to Liverpool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HhEMS_0dPhLRwQ00
IMAGO / Sportimage

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool seem to be building a squad of equals who contribute the same.

Now Origi does offer a bit but compared to Diogo Jota, who has already overtook him in the pecking order, it's a massive difference.

Jurgen Klopp has also been very open about the club looking to sell Divock Origi.

So with that in mind, it wouldn't be a surprise if Liverpool cash-in on Origi to bring in a more impactful player.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

  • Liverpool v Newcastle United: Best Three Players To Have Played For Both Sides - Gini Wijnaldum? Andy Carroll?

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Divock Origi
Person
Loris Karius
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Takumi Minamino
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jurgen Klopp
LFCTransferRoom

'I Fell In Love Again' Jurgen Klopp Shares His Love For The Liverpool Players As They Show Character In Comeback Against Leicester City

Following last night's extraordinary comeback against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup, Jurgen Klopp expressed his Christmas love for his players. Liverpool had somewhat of a B (being kind) side against Brendan Rodgers men, with their opponents having had a full rest, putting their strongest available teams. Despite having such...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Key Battles: Liverpool v Leicester City | Carabao Cup

Liverpool welcome Premier League opponents in the shape of Leicester City to Anfield for the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup amidst a backdrop of uncertainty and widespread unavailability. Jurgen Klopp's side missed Virgil van Dijk, Thiago, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones and Fabinho when drawing 2-2 against Tottenham Hotspur over the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Leicester confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Carabao Cup quarter-final tonight

Liverpool host Leicester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight. Jurgen Klopp was left infuriated after his side’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham on Sunday, publicly deploring several of referee Paul Tierney’s decisions, but has had little time to lick his wounds.FOLLOW LIVE: Liverpool vs Leicester – latest updatesThe Reds’ relentless schedule continues with a tricky last-eight tie against the Foxes, although Brendan Rodgers’ side have been some way off their best so far this season. Leicester have not played since thrashing Newcastle on 12 December, with a Covid outbreak at the club causing fixtures against Everton and Tottenham to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Caoimhin Kelleher proves Liverpool’s shoot-out hero against Leicester

Second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saved two penalties in the shoot-out which Liverpool won 5-4 against Leicester to send them into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.Substitute Diogo Jota struck the winning spot-kick – having come off the bench to score in the second half – but the real hero was Takumi Minamino who made it 3-3 with seconds remaining of six added minutes.The visitors crumbled under the pressure exerted in the second half having twice cruised into a two-goal lead as Jamie Vardy scored his ninth and 10th goals in 14 appearances against the under-strength Reds.This guy, though!#EFL | #CarabaoCup...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Liverpool Fc#Reds#German#English
The Independent

Liverpool vs Leeds and Wolves vs Watford postponed on Boxing Day due to Covid-19 cases

Liverpool’s Premier League match with Leeds United and Watford’s visit to Wolves on Boxing Day have both been postponed due to Covid-19 cases among the away squads.Both Leeds and Watford put in requests this week to call off their respective away games, which had been scheduled for 12.30pm on Sunday 26 December. Leeds’ squad had already been decimated by injuries and illness, forcing head coach Marcelo Bielsa to name several youth players among his substitutes in their weekend defeat by Arsenal. Fresh cases of Covid-19 in the camp have further limited his options, and the club’s training ground has been...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
LFCTransferRoom

£60m Liverpool Target Equals Ronaldo Record In Emphatic Fashion

Lautaro Martinez has equalled Ronaldo Nazario's Inter Milan goal tally after scoring twice in their 5-0 win over Salernitana. The Argentine, who has been with the Nerrazzurri for three seasons, has excelled in the absence of Romelu Lukaku, scoring 11 in just 21 matches so far this term. Jurgen Klopp...
UEFA
LFCTransferRoom

EFL Cup: Liverpool v Leicester Press Conference - Pep Lijnders Says He Will Decide On His Future After Current Project, As Jurgen Klopp's Future Still Unknown

Liverpool Assistant Manager Pep Lijnders states his plan is to decide in his future when the current project (under Jurgen Klopp) is finished, as Jurgen Klopp's future beyond his contract end is unknown. Klopp's right hand man has been tipped to take over the German as Liverpool manager, with many...
LIVERPOOL, NY
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
406
Followers
3K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy