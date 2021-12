King County’s Solid Waste Division has offered a few recycling tips to help cut down on extra trash during the holiday season. To start, consider wrapping gifts in a different way, perhaps with reusable wrapping paper and reusable ribbons and bows. Most plain wrapping paper can go in a recycling container, and a little tape is fine, but big pieces should be removed. Paper that is glittery, coated paper, gift bags, and ribbons that can not be used again should go in the garbage.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO