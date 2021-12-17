ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Trailer: Michelle Yeoh Slices Up Soldiers in Prequel

By Jordan Moreau
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMove over, Geralt, because there’s a new badass hero in the “Witcher” universe: Michelle Yeoh. The first teaser trailer for the prequel series “The Witcher: Blood Origin” was released to fans who stuck around after the credits rolled on Season 2 of “The Witcher,” which dropped on Netflix Friday morning. It’s...

