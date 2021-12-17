‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Trailer: Michelle Yeoh Slices Up Soldiers in Prequel

Netflix has canceled Julie and the Phantoms after one season. The series premiered in September 2020. There was no news on its future until executive producer Kenny Ortega posted the cancellation news on his instagram. The series followed Julie who lost her passion for music when she lost her mom. One day three ghostly guys appear and lift her spirits and they decide to start a band together. The series won multiple daytime Emmys and was a personal favorite of mine! It will be missed!

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO