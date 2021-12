INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — An investigation continues after two people were found dead inside a home in the Kansas City, Missouri, suburb of Independence. A man and a woman were found Sunday afternoon by one of their parents. Police say two children under the age of 10 also were in the home, but were unharmed. Police have not released a cause of death but said there were no visible gunshot wounds or reports of gunfire. The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s office will determine the cause of death. Names of the victims have not been released.

INDEPENDENCE, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO