Experiencing the down-to-earth vibe of Billie Eilish

By XPN
kclu.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish: She's kind of a big deal right now. Her debut album won her six Grammys, sweeping the major categories. She's up for seven more at the 2022 Grammys. She's sold millions of...

www.kclu.org

1029thebuzz.com

Billie Eilish Reveals That She’s Battling Post-Covid Symptoms

Billie Eilish says she’s still suffering from the after effects of having Covid-19. As she was coughing her way through an interview with Howard Stern, she revealed that for the first time. She described it as “miserable and terrible.” She said she suffered with it for about 2 months, starting back in August.
PUBLIC HEALTH
coast1045.com

Take a look at Billie Eilish’s latest video for “Male Fantasy”

Billie Eilish has shared a new visual for her song “Male Fantasy” from her album Happier Than Ever. Eilish also directed and edited the video. Eilish has released a number of videos from Happier Than Ever, including clips for “Therefore I Am,” “Your Power,” “Lost Cause,” “NDA,” and the title track. All of Eilish’s videos for Happier Than Ever have been self-directed.
MUSIC
Teen Vogue

Billie Eilish Made Her “SNL” Hosting Debut

Billie Eilish returned to the Saturday Night Live stage on December 11 to do double duty as both host and musical guest, and she brought her A-game to both roles. Billie, who first appeared on the show as musical guest in 2019, opened with a monologue about her appearance and signature style, with her new brunette hair color in full view. She wore a flouncy, oversized white holiday dress with red piping, calling her look "Mrs. Claus going to the club." Of her overall style, she added, "Some people wonder why I started wearing baggy clothes. There was actually a good reason," she explained. "So it wasn't just for comfort, or for style. This is hard to say for me, but the real reason I wore big oversized clothes back then is, I was actually two kids stacked on top of each other trying to sneak into an R-rated movie."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Billie Eilish is 'Happier Than Ever' During Busy 'SNL' Performance

Billie Eilish pulled double duty in the Dec. 12 episode of Saturday Night Live, serving as both the host and musical guest. While Eilish held her own in the comedic moments, the Grammy winner shone when she took the stage to sing. For Eilish's first performance, the singer sang her...
TV & VIDEOS
Paste Magazine

Watch Billie Eilish's SNL Monologue, Sketches

This past weekend, Billie Eilish was both the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live—the only host this season to undertake both roles. In the performance portion of the night, Eilish dazzled with “Happier Than Ever” and “Male Fantasy.”. The pop artist also starred in...
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

How Billie Eilish Overcame ‘Performance Anxiety’ to Write a James Bond Song

A version of this story about Billie Eilish and “No Time to Die” first appeared in the Race Begins issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Billie Eilish may be known for the hushed intimacy of albums like “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” and “Happier Than Ever,” but she and her brother, producer and co-writer, Finneas O’Connell (who records and works under his first name only), have long harbored a grand, bold ambition.
CELEBRITIES
kiss951.com

Billie Eilish ‘SNL’ Skits And Performances Ranked

Billie Eilish both hosted and was the musical guest for this weekend’s (December 11) Saturday Night Live episode. The soon-to-be 20-year-old took a shot at comedy, while serenading the audience. Take a look at how her skits ranked below.
TV & VIDEOS
WUSA

Billie Eilish Rocks Newly Dark Hair in 'SNL' Promos

Billie Eilish will unveil her new hairdo in front of a national TV audience when she serves as host and musical guest on this week's Saturday Night Live. The 19-year-old pop star appeared alongside SNL star Kate McKinnon in a promo for the upcoming show, which also marks McKinnon's return for the first time this season after stepping away to film her Peacock series, Joe Exotic.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Kate McKinnon returns to ‘SNL’ with Billie Eilish hosting

Kate McKinnon is returning to “Saturday Night Live” tonight after being away all season to work on the Peacock series “Joe Exotic.” The longtime cast member joins Billie Eilish who is both hosting and performing as the musical guest.Dec. 11, 2021.
TV & VIDEOS
Laredo Morning Times

‘SNL’: Billie Eilish Sings About Getting Weird With Santa Claus

Billie Eilish delivered a Christmas song about getting weird with Santa Claus on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, which featured the Happier Than Ever singer as both host and musical guest. In the tradition of yuletide classics like “Santa Baby” and “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” Eilish...
MUSIC
celebrityaccess.com

Billie Eilish And Neil Young To Be Interviewed by Howard Stern

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Comedian, interviewer, and radio host Howard Stern and SiriusXM announced a busy slate of guests for his final week of live broadcasts for 2021, including Billie Eilish and her brother, and collaborator FINNEAS, and Neil Young. The broadcasts will start airing on Monday, December 13th...
MUSIC
95.5 FM WIFC

Watch Billie Eilish perform acoustic version of “Billie Bossa Nova”

Billie Eilish has premiered the video for a new, acoustic version of her Happier Than Ever song, “Billie Bossa Nova.”. Accompanied by her brother/collaborator FINNEAS on guitar and some appropriately nightclub-esque lighting, the unplugged rendition gives the already swanky tune an even smoother, jazzier vibe. You can watch the...
MUSIC
EW.com

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish among Oscars 2022 shortlist

It's Moira Rose's favorite season — Awards. And the big kahuna of them all, the Oscars, are just around the corner. This morning, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlists for 10 categories including Documentary Feature, International Feature Film, and Original Song. Being a shortlist...
CELEBRITIES
wiltonbulletin.com

Exclusive: Billie Eilish and Finneas Already Writing Music For Her Third Album

Billie Eilish put out Happier Than Ever less than six months ago, but she and her brother, Finneas, have already started writing music for her next album. “We’re really excited to start working on it,” Finneas says in the new episode of the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, in an interview that also dives deep into his new solo album, Optimist. “We’ve got the net in the ocean, and we’re picking up detritus. And then you sift through all that, and you pick out the treasure, and then you have an album. I’m really excited. I think we’ve got a lot to say.”
MUSIC

