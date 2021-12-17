ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Experiencing the down-to-earth vibe of Billie Eilish

By XPN
knau.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish: She's kind of a big deal right now. Her debut album won her six Grammys, sweeping the major categories. She's up for seven more at the 2022 Grammys. She's sold millions of...

www.knau.org

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’: Billie Eilish Sings About Getting Weird With Santa Claus

Billie Eilish delivered a Christmas song about getting weird with Santa Claus on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, which featured the Happier Than Ever singer as both host and musical guest. In the tradition of yuletide classics like “Santa Baby” and “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” Eilish and her girl group (Kate McKinnon, Ego Nwodim) sang about a strange encounter Eilish’s Leslie D had with the Christmas icon. “It was a winter’s night, a quarter to 3 / I was dozing by my Christmas tree / When he appeared with a small white beard / The very guy I revered / I’m talking Santa,” Eilish sang. “I was in the same room as him.” From there, the encounter grows more awkward, with Leslie D telling Jolly Old Saint Nicholas, “Hey sexy mama, nice teeth” before he makes his escape. Eilish’s backup singers then shared their own stories about creeping out Santa Claus (Kenan Thompson), who appears at the end bearing gifts and forgiveness. In addition to the “Santa Song,” Eilish played a twerking TikTok nurse and starred in a creepy Next Door ad as host of SNL, while performing “Happier Than Ever” and “Male Fantasy” as musical guest.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Teen Vogue

Billie Eilish Made Her “SNL” Hosting Debut

Billie Eilish returned to the Saturday Night Live stage on December 11 to do double duty as both host and musical guest, and she brought her A-game to both roles. Billie, who first appeared on the show as musical guest in 2019, opened with a monologue about her appearance and signature style, with her new brunette hair color in full view. She wore a flouncy, oversized white holiday dress with red piping, calling her look "Mrs. Claus going to the club." Of her overall style, she added, "Some people wonder why I started wearing baggy clothes. There was actually a good reason," she explained. "So it wasn't just for comfort, or for style. This is hard to say for me, but the real reason I wore big oversized clothes back then is, I was actually two kids stacked on top of each other trying to sneak into an R-rated movie."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Billie Eilish is 'Happier Than Ever' During Busy 'SNL' Performance

Billie Eilish pulled double duty in the Dec. 12 episode of Saturday Night Live, serving as both the host and musical guest. While Eilish held her own in the comedic moments, the Grammy winner shone when she took the stage to sing. For Eilish's first performance, the singer sang her...
TV & VIDEOS
dexerto.com

SNL TikTok skit with Billie Eilish mocks viral trends

Saturday Night Live, once again, took some shots at TikTok using a pretty hilarious sketch involving Billie Eilish and the endless scrolling through the For You Page. Over the last few years, TikTok has become one of the most popular social media apps, with many users making it a part of their daily routine to scroll the For You Page for a decent chunk of time.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Grammy Awards#Songwriting#The World Cafe
Paste Magazine

Watch Billie Eilish's SNL Monologue, Sketches

This past weekend, Billie Eilish was both the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live—the only host this season to undertake both roles. In the performance portion of the night, Eilish dazzled with “Happier Than Ever” and “Male Fantasy.”. The pop artist also starred in...
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Billie Eilish and Kate McKinnon Star in SNL’s Creepiest Christmas Ad

Last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live saw the return of Kate McKinnon and the debut of host Billie Eilish, with the show utilizing both performers brilliantly in a chilling pre-taped sketch called “Lonely Christmas Ad.” The short introduces us to a sensitive teen (Eilish) who invites her lonely elderly neighbor (McKinnon) across the way to Christmas dinner, the two communicating via notepads à la Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me” music video. But things take a creepy turn as the elderly woman reveals increasingly alarming details about her life, culminating in several escalating twists too perfect to spoil. Though Mikey Day makes a memorable appearance, this sketch is essentially a two-hander for McKinnon and Eilish, who does her best comedic work of the night here. Watch the full sketch above.
TV & VIDEOS
thebrag.com

Billie Eilish and Finneas have already started writing her third album

Billie Eilish fans received some major news today after brother and collaborator Finneas O’Connell spilled that the duo were already working on her third album. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Finneas said he and Eilish were “really excited to start working on” the latter’s third album.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Billie Eilish Rocks Newly Dark Hair in 'SNL' Promos

Billie Eilish will unveil her new hairdo in front of a national TV audience when she serves as host and musical guest on this week's Saturday Night Live. The 19-year-old pop star appeared alongside SNL star Kate McKinnon in a promo for the upcoming show, which also marks McKinnon's return for the first time this season after stepping away to film her Peacock series, Joe Exotic.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
101 WIXX

Watch Billie Eilish perform acoustic version of “Billie Bossa Nova”

Billie Eilish has premiered the video for a new, acoustic version of her Happier Than Ever song, “Billie Bossa Nova.”. Accompanied by her brother/collaborator FINNEAS on guitar and some appropriately nightclub-esque lighting, the unplugged rendition gives the already swanky tune an even smoother, jazzier vibe. You can watch the...
MUSIC
atchisonglobenow.com

Billie Eilish is working on third album with brother Finneas O'Connell

Billie Eilish has started writing her third album with her brother Finneas O'Connell. The 19-year-old singer released her second record 'Happier Than Ever' over summer, and now her sibling and collaborator - who dropped his own debut LP 'Optimist' in October - has confirmed they are working on the follow-up.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

How Billie Eilish Overcame ‘Performance Anxiety’ to Write a James Bond Song

A version of this story about Billie Eilish and “No Time to Die” first appeared in the Race Begins issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Billie Eilish may be known for the hushed intimacy of albums like “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” and “Happier Than Ever,” but she and her brother, producer and co-writer, Finneas O’Connell (who records and works under his first name only), have long harbored a grand, bold ambition.
CELEBRITIES
celebrityaccess.com

Billie Eilish And Neil Young To Be Interviewed by Howard Stern

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Comedian, interviewer, and radio host Howard Stern and SiriusXM announced a busy slate of guests for his final week of live broadcasts for 2021, including Billie Eilish and her brother, and collaborator FINNEAS, and Neil Young. The broadcasts will start airing on Monday, December 13th...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Billie Eilish Host And Perform On Saturday Night Live

Billie Eilish pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live this weekend, hosting for the first time and performing for the second. Performance-wise, she did two tracks from her sophomore album Happier Than Ever, the title track and “Male Fantasy,” which just got an Eilish-directed music video last week. For one of her performances, she was introduced by her parents; her brother Finneas O’Connell also performed alongside her.
CELEBRITIES
kiss951.com

Billie Eilish’s 10 Best Music Videos

Billie Eilish has put out her fair share of music videos since 2016, starting with her breakthrough single, “Ocean Eyes.” Since then, the now 20-year-old has created some of the most visually stunning videos any female artist her age has ever accomplished. Below, we have ranked her best 10 so far, in celebration of the singer’s birthday.
MUSIC
issaquahreporter.com

Billie Eilish Tickets

Get Billie Eilish tickets to witness an incredible performance by one of the top artists of all time. Debuting as a singer in 2015 with the bedroom single “Ocean Eyes,” Billie Eilish instantly rose to fame and amassed a huge following on social media. The subsequent release of her debut EP titled Don’t Smile At Me in 2017 fostered her reputation as a singer as it went on to chart in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia. Secure Billie Eilish tickets and experience a sensational live concert by this mega pop star.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy