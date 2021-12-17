Experiencing the down-to-earth vibe of Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish returned to the Saturday Night Live stage on December 11 to do double duty as both host and musical guest, and she brought her A-game to both roles. Billie, who first appeared on the show as musical guest in 2019, opened with a monologue about her appearance and signature style, with her new brunette hair color in full view. She wore a flouncy, oversized white holiday dress with red piping, calling her look "Mrs. Claus going to the club." Of her overall style, she added, "Some people wonder why I started wearing baggy clothes. There was actually a good reason," she explained. "So it wasn't just for comfort, or for style. This is hard to say for me, but the real reason I wore big oversized clothes back then is, I was actually two kids stacked on top of each other trying to sneak into an R-rated movie."

