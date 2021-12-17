ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sundance 2022 Deals: The Complete List of Festival Purchases So Far

By Chris Lindahl
IndieWire
IndieWire
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XO8NZ_0dPhKaBY00

When the Sundance Film Festival kicks off in January, around a fifth of the 82 features in its lineup will already have distribution.

Amazon boarded the Regina Hall occult drama “Master” all the way back in 2019, announced it had teamed with Temple Hill for “Emergency” in April, and is listed by Sundance as the distributor for Amy Poehler’s “Lucy and Desi” doc. Netflix has two films, the three-part “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” and Rory Kennedy’s “Downfall: The Case Against Boeing.” Several theatrical distributors are arriving at the festival with titles as well: Neon, IFC Films, and A24 each have two films.

That still leaves several dozen films up for grabs, the vast majority of them world premieres, in what could be described as a seller’s market. Distributors in recent months have found less to choose from as growing streaming snap up titles. But in a distribution landscape turned upside down, buyers are measured about what they’re willing to spend for.

The first acquisition tied to the upcoming festival happened on December 16, when Vertical Entertainment and Roadside Attractions announced they had picked up “Alice.” Directed by Krystin Ver Linden, the drama is among the 42 percent of films in the Sundance lineup from first-time feature directors. “Alice” offers a strong cast in Keke Palmer and Common, and a compelling modern day slavery logline.

Speaking earlier this month during a Film Independent Producers at the Table panel, Roadside co-president Howard Cohen was asked how completed films at festivals can get his attention. “You’re looking at that streamer, VOD axis as underpinning everything, so I think that puts more pressure on genre and cast,” he said. “Originality percolates in there as well.”

The “Alice” deal will see Roadside handle an exclusive theatrical release when the film is released in March, hopefully capitalizing on strong buzz out of the festival. A rep said a VOD component has not been determined, but Vertical Entertainment’s involvement strongly suggests a robust at-home play for the film. Vertical’s titles have been big performers on pandemic-era VOD charts . A theatrical release from Roadside, distributor of Oscar winners like “Judy,” could help boost the film’s profile during a time when VOD revenue can help make up for a specialized box-office that hasn’t fully recovered.

Below, find a constantly updated list of acquisitions, beginning with the most recent deals.

Title: “Alice”
Section: U.S. Dramatic Competition
Buyer: Vertical Entertainment and Roadside Attractions

Krystin Ver Linden’s feature debut stars Keke Palmer as Alice, an enslaved person who, after she escapes from a Georgia plantation, learns the year is actually 1973. She is rescued by a disillusioned political activist Frank (Common). Common also produced the film’s music and curated its songs along with Karrien Riggins and Patrick Warren.

Vertical and Roadside Roadside announced they acquired North American rights on December 16. Roadside is planning an exclusive theatrical release on March 18 in the U.S.; details on a VOD component have not yet been announced.

Films arriving with distribution

Title: “Lucy and Desi”
Section: Premieres
Distributor: Amazon Studios

For her documentary debut, Amy Poehler takes a look at the relationship of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, including their personal and professional lives, innovations in studio production, and other bigger concepts.

The Imagine Documentaries and White House Pictures project was announced in August 2020. Amazon was revealed to be the film’s distributor when Sundance announce its lineup in December

Title: “Three Minutes — A Lengthening”
Section: Spotlight
Buyer: Super LTD

Dutch historian and cultural critic Bianca Stigter’s feature documentary ruminates on a three-minute, 16mm home movie shot by David Kurtz, which captures on film the Jewish inhabitants of a Polish town one year before the Nazis invaded. Most of those residents were eventually killed in the Treblinka extermination camp. The documentary, narrated by Helena Bonham Carter, is the latest collaboration between Stigter and co-producer Steve McQueen; Stigter was an associate producer on McQueen’s “12 Years a Slave” and “Windows.”

The film premiered at Telluride and screened at Venice and TIFF. Super LTD announced on October 19 it had acquired the film’s North American rights and plans to release it in theaters later this year.

Title: “Happening”
Section: Spotlight
Buyer: IFC FIlms and FilmNation

French director Audrey Diwan’s sophomore feature, set in ’60s France, follows a university student who faces the social and legal barriers to an abortion.

IFC and FilmNation teamed for U.S. rights after the film won the Golden Lion at Venice in 2021.

Title: “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy”
Section: Premieres
Distributor: Netflix

Back in 1998, Chicago public access TV host Coodie interviewed 21-year-old Kanye West. Inspired by “Hoop Dreams,” Coodie began documenting West’s life for years: The result is a three-part film totaling 270 minutes co-directed by music-video directors and documentarians Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, who got their break directing West’s 2004 “Through the Wire” video.

Netflix announced in September that it will release the film.

Title: “Summering”
Section: Kids
Buyer: Bleecker Street and Stage 6 Films

James Ponsoldt’s film is set in the waning days of summer for four friends, all set to go their separate ways when they start middle school. They soon stumble across a mystery that takes them on a life-changing adventure. The cast includes Lake Bell, Megan Mullally, and Lis Barnett.

Bleecker Street and Stage 6 jointly acquired worldwide rights to the film in August. Bleecker Street will handle its U.S. release, with Stage 6 handling international distribution.

Title: “The Worst Person in the World”
Section: Spotlight
Buyer: Neon

Joachim Trier’s Oslo trilogy is completed by this story of a 30ish woman (Renate Reinsve) grappling with her romantic and career choices. When her older partner (Anders Danielsen Lie), a well-known graphic novelist, wants to have a child, she starts a flirtation that leads to their breakup.

Neon picked up the U.S. rights to the film in July after its Cannes premiere.

Title: “Emergency”
Section: U.S. Dramatic Competition
Distributor: Amazon Studios

Based on their 2018 Sundance award-winning short of the same name, director Carey Williams and screenwriter KD Dávila’s dark comedy follows a group of straight-A college students in their effort to become the first Black students to complete their school’s frat party tour. Their plan goes awry when they find a white girl passed out and must contend with the risks of calling the police under life-threatening optics. It stars Sabrina Carpenter, RJ Cyler, Donald Elise Watkins, and Sebastian Chacon.

Amazon Studios and Temple Hill announced the film in April.

Title: “You Won’t Be Alone”
Section: World Dramatic Competition
Buyer: Focus Features

Macedonian-Austrialian filmmaker Goran Stolevski’s feature debut is set in an isolated 19th century Macedonian village, where a young girl is transformed into a witch by an ancient spirit. After she inadvertently kills a villager and assumes her body, the witch (played by multiple actors, including Noomi Rapace, Alice Englert, Carloto Cotta, and Sara Klimoska) continues to inhabit different people.

Focus pre-bought world rights in December 2020, shortly after filming wrapped in Serbia.

Title: “When You Finish Saving the World”
Section: Premieres
Distributor: A24

Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut is an adaptation of his audio play, a comedy-drama that stars Finn Wolfhard as Ziggy, a high school student who performs original folk-rock songs to an online fan base, mystifying his uptight mother Evelyn (Julianne Moore). After Evelyn, who runs a shelter for survivors of domestic abuse, observes a bond between a mother and teenage son who seek refuge at her facility, she decides to take the teen under her wing against her better instincts.

A24 financed, produced, and will distribute the film, which is part of producers Emma Stone and Dave McCary’s first-look deal with A24, announced in October 2020.

Title: “Hatching”
Section: Midnight
Buyer: IFC Midnight

Finnish director Hanna Bergholm’s feature debut follows a teenage girl who struggles to please her image-obsessed mom. After finding a wounded bird in the woods, the girl brings its strange egg home, hatching a creature that becomes a close friend, surrogate child, and living nightmare.

IFC Midnight acquired North American rights at the Cannes virtual market in June 2020 in a bidding war.

Title: “Downfall: The Case Against Boeing”
Section: Premieres
Buyer: Netflix

Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Rory Kennedy’s film examines the 2019 Boeing 727 Max disasters that killed 346 people.

Produced by Imagine Documentaries, the film was originally conceived as a series. Netflix announced in April 2020 that it acquired the project and planned to release it as a movie.

Title: “Master”
Section: U.S. Dramatic Competition
Distributor: Amazon Studios

Regina Hall stars as the titular character, the name given to the dean of students at an elite New England university. The master, a first-year student (Zoe Renee), and a literature professor (Amber Gray) navigate politics and privilege at the school as they encounter increasingly terrifying manifestations of the school’s haunted past and present. The film marks writer-director Mariama Diallo’s first feature.

The project was announced by Amazon in November 2019.

Title: “After Yang”
Section: Spotlight
Distributor: A24

Written, directed, and edited by Kogonada, “After Yang” follows a family (Collin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Malea Emma Tjandrawidjajazu) trying to save the life of their robotic family member, Yang (Justin H. Min).

A24 greenlit the project in 2019, it premiered at Cannes in 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Recommendation Machine: ‘Y: The Last Man’ Still Had a World Left to Explore

Welcome to Recommendation Machine, your daily IndieWire destination for TV suggestions of what to watch. Each weekday, we’ll offer up a series we think should be on your viewing radar. Though most of the shows included here are recent offerings from networks and streaming services, this will also be a place to take a look at different chapters in TV history readily available for anyone looking to immerse themselves in an ever-expanding medium. As everyone with even a passing connection to TV will have happily told you for the better part of the last decade, there are too many shows. They’ll...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ First Reactions: Bold Hollywood Sequel or Meta Headache?

“The Matrix Resurrections” has finally screened for press, industry, and other lucky viewers, and first reactions to the sequel from director Lana Wachowski are pouring in. This is not only the last major movie premiere to round out this year’s winter season, it’s also the first “Matrix” film since 2003’s “The Matrix Revolutions,” and the fourth film in the franchise. Check out a roundup of social media reactions — which are divided, but sway toward the positive — below. “The Matrix 4” features Keanu Reeves (consummate game stuntman of all time) and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively,...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: A $50 Million Preview Will Result in One of December’s Best Openings

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony) exploded with Thursday preview grosses of $50 million, ranking behind only “Avengers: Endgame” and “The Force Awakens” in pre-opening day totals. In the past, any film with previews over $40 million went on to opening weekends over $200 million. That now looks like a strong possibility for “No Way Home,” higher than consensus predictions around $200 million. Only two December openings grossed over $200 million int heir opening weekends. “The Force Awakens” is top at $248 million, while “The Last Jedi” took in $227 million. Like “No Way Home,” both launched in mid-December. In its first week, it’s...
MOVIES
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Movie review: 'Being the Ricardos' shows no love for Lucy

Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” opens with confusion and ends with a fizzle, two appropriate bookends for this messy biopic about Lucille Ball that never lands on exactly what it is that it wants to say about the legendary TV woman, and her famous TV marriage. Folks have already looked askance at star Nicole Kidman in a mask of frozen-looking makeup, playing the famously expressive Lucy, and at Javier Bardem taking on the role of the sleek Cuban bandleader Desi Arnaz, but the acting is not the problem, not by a long shot. In fact, the actors are the best part of this otherwise poorly executed film, which actively works against whatever insights it may have wanted to impart about Lucy, Desi and their influential TV show.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Desi Arnaz
Person
Noomi Rapace
Person
Alice Englert
Person
Keke Palmer
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem on the Pressures of Being a Ricardo

A month before they were scheduled to start shooting Being the Ricardos, a movie about the talent-packed, turbulent marriage of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem were desperately trying to get out of the gig. Having grown up outside the U.S. — she in Australia and he in Spain — neither actor had been aware of I Love Lucy’s fervid fan base when they signed on to their roles in Aaron Sorkin’s film. Once the news of their casting was out, some of those fans jeered the choices on social media, saying Kidman didn’t look enough like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' New Movie Skipping Theaters for Hulu Debut

Deep Water, an upcoming erotic thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, is foregoing a theatrical release in favor of going straight to streaming on Hulu. The film, from Fatal Attraction and Indecent Proposal director Adriane Lyne, is likely to arrive on the streamer in early 2022, since its original theatrical date was January 14. Developed by 20th Century Studios and New Regency, Deep Water was pulled from Disney's theatrical release calendar last week. The move comes after Steven Spielberg's long-awaited take on West Side Story disappointed at the box office and ahead of the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

2022 Netflix Movie Release Dates: All The New Movies Confirmed To Premiere

The year 2021 saw new Netflix movie releases coming out every week, making it a pretty massive time for the streaming giant. Well, it looks like 2022 is going to be an even bigger year and may see the release of some of the best Netflix original movies yet, from the highly anticipated Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel to an epic team-up between Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the spy thriller The Gray Man.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

15 movies like The Matrix to watch next

You've watched The Matrix. You've seen Reloaded and Revolutions, and you've blitzed through Resurrections already. So, what now?. Well, where do we start? The Matrix directors, Lana and Lilly Wachowski, have a substantial filmography to dig into, for one thing. From their neo-noir debut Bound to their 2015 space opera Jupiter Ascending, the Wachowskis are always pushing boundaries in their work.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Telluride Film Festival#Amazon#Neon#Ifc Films#A24#Vod#Originality
awardswatch.com

2022 Oscar Predictions: SUPPORTING ACTOR (December)

It’s the Suite Life of Kodi Smit-McPhee. With no less than six critics wins under his over-sized cowboy hat, Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog) has quickly emerged as the supporting actor frontrunner after months of the category looking like a nebulous cloud of open possibility. The 25-year old Australian actor has won NYFCC, Washington DC, Boston Online, New York Online, Philadelphia and South Eastern so far and he doesn’t seem to be slowing down. In a top two contender film that’s going to earn multiple nominations, Smit-McPhee is peaking at just the right time.
MOVIES
411mania.com

Universal Delays Horror Film The Black Phone to June

Scott Derrickson’s new horror film The Black Phone will release four months later than most recently planned. Universal Pictures has announced that the film, which stars Ethan Hawke as the villain, will release on June 24th, 2022. That’s a delay from the most recent February 4th premiere date.
MOVIES
First Showing

Official US Trailer for Supernatural Horror Thriller 'Fallen' from Italy

"The time has come when even the holiest of saints must become executioners." Lionsgate has released an official trailer for an Italian indie horror titled Fallen, a sort of zombie film but not really. The description for this one is a bit strange - the trailer makes it look like there's some kind of "evil menace" taking over the world. Not a virus, but what? Years later, he lives on a remote farm with his daughter, haunted by the faces of those he saved and those he could not. After finding a pale humanoid creature lurking in the woods one night, he shoots and cremates the monster. But he discovers that the beast was not alone and his troubles have only begun. Starring Andrea Zirio, Ortensia Fioravanti, and Fabio Tarditi. This doesn't look like there's much to it, but horror fans should take note. It's worthwhile to keep an eye on international horror.
MOVIES
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie Film Selected for Sundance Film Festival

The fact that so many movies and television shows are being filmed here in the Hudson Valley is already a reason for us to be proud. But when one of those movies gets selected to be part of one the most prestigious film festivals in the world, that’s a reason to be even more proud. Right now, we Hudson Valley residents can be even more proud.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
CNET

Netflix: The 33 best documentaries to watch

Netflix's documentary selection is incredible. True crime, history, sports... it's got it all. Almost too much. To the point where it's overwhelming. you don't want to get caught in the endless scroll we've created the following list. Broken down by genre, here are our favourite documentaries on Netflix. Good luck and happy watching!
TV & VIDEOS
New Haven Register

‘Drive My Car’ and ‘The Power of the Dog’ Win Top Prizes at L.A. Film Critics Association Awards 2021 (Full List)

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) voted on the best achievements in film in 2021 on Saturday, announcing its award winners through its Twitter account. The organization named Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s breakout drama “Drive My Car” as the best film of the year, with “The Power of the Dog” taking the runner-up slot. LAFCA flipped the two in the category of best director, awarding “Power of the Dog” helmer Campion with Hamaguchi as the runner-up. With its best picture win, “Drive My Car” has become one of fourteen films to win the top prize from the LAFCA and New York Film Critics Circle. Each of these films has gone on to become a best picture nominee.
MOVIES
Collider

Sundance Film Festival Announces 2022 Lineup

Today, the Sundance Film Festival has revealed its line-up for 2022. For their 2022 edition, the Sundance Film Festival received 3,762 feature-length films, 1,652 from the U.S. and 2,110 international. From this impressive number of subscriptions, the festival selected 82 feature-length films from 28 different countries, with 75 of these films being world premieres.
MOVIES
pinalcentral.com

DON'T LOOK UP | Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence | Official Trailer | Netflix

Based on real events that haven’t happened - yet. Don’t Look Up in select theaters December 10 and on Netflix December 24. DON’T LOOK UP tells the story of two low-level astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth. Written and Directed by Adam McKay.
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy