Discovery Condemns New Polish Media Law as “Attack on Independent Media”

By Scott Roxborough
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago

U.S. media giant Discovery has condemned a new media law in Poland, passed by the Polish parliament on Friday, as an “attack” on freedom of speech and a threat to the future of independent media in the country.

The controversial legislation would block companies from outside the European Economic Area from holding a controlling stake in local media companies. Critics have argued that the law was designed to target Discovery, which owns Polish TV firm TVN Group, which includes TVN24, Poland’s most-watched news channel and a network whose reporters have often been critical of the country’s conservative ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party.

TVN was bought by Scripps Networks Interactive in 2015, with ownership then transferring to Discovery in 2018 when it acquired Scripps. But TVN’s license is due for renewal. Some see the law as the first step towards a takeover of TVN by a state-controlled company that would be friendlier to PiS. This would not be unprecedented. Regional newspaper group Polska Press was recently bought by Poland’s state-owned energy company PKN Orlen.

In a joint statement, Discovery and TVN said: “TVN/Discovery is extremely concerned about the result of the vote in the Sejm of the Republic of Poland on the amendment to the Broadcasting Act, but remains resolute in its defense of the rights of the Polish people and the TVN business. The act as adopted is an attack on core democratic principles of freedom of speech, the independence of the media and is directly discriminatory against TVN and Discovery.”

The statement added: “The outcome should also be deeply concerning to any enterprise investing in Poland. Through this vote, Poland directly undermines the values that have connected Poland with Europe, uproots the foundation of the Polish-American relationship. The Polish parliament has opted to restrict the right of Polish viewers to choose and access reliable and independent information.”

The companies concluded: “We appeal to the upper house of the Polish parliament – the Senate of the Republic of Poland – and the President of the Republic of Poland, Andrzej Duda, to oppose this project and prevent it from becoming law. Poland’s future as a democratic country in the international arena and its credibility in the eyes of investors depend on this. We remain hopeful that the Sejm of the Republic of Poland will reconsider its vote, should it have the opportunity.”

Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki has defended the new law, saying it does not target TVN in particular.

