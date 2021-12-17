ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Witcher’s Kristofer Hivju Breaks Down Episode 1’s Conflicted Monster, Nivellen

By Kayla Cobb
NYPost
NYPost
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wNxMx_0dPhJruS00

“I loved that the episode was like a movie in the movie kind of, or a movie in the series. So it’s a short story as in the books, but it’s also a short story in the story,” Hivju said. “It’s this hiding. He’s ashamed and he’s trying to keep the secret from himself. But I loved the whole arc of the story, how he has to face it.”

In the series, Geralt (Henry Cavill) and Ciri (Freya Allan) stumble upon the mansion of one of Geralt’s old friends, Nivellen (Hivju). Sometime after Geralt last saw him, Nivellen had been cursed to live as a beast. The reunion initially seems like a sweet one. At least that’s the case until Geralt and Ciri become aware of Vereena (Agnes Born), a mysterious woman living with Nivellen. As the episode progresses, it becomes apparent that Vereena is actually a super-powered vampire known as a bruxa. But Nivellen once again emerges as this story’s beast. It’s thenrevealed that the reason he was cursed was because he raped a young priestess. The episode asks who the real monster is: a creature no one understands or a man bound by his past sins?

That question is one that defines The Witcher altogether. Repeatedly, Geralt faces the same basic truth, which is that the creatures he’s paid to hunt are rarely as monstrous as the people responsible for his paycheck. But that’s not the only reason why “A Grain of Truth” stands as a pinnacle of everything The Witcher has to offer. No, it also contains some seriously badass fight scenes, primarily between Geralt and Nivellen.

“It’s all technical, you know, because the monsters are placed in afterwards, right? But we had some fun and also some great stuntmen working around everything,” Hivju said. It’s unlikely that Nivellen will appear again in The Witcher. After Sword of Destiny, he’s never seen again in the novels. But as far as one-and-done stories go, it’s a pretty great one.

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Netflix's The Witcher Timeline

Netflix is dropping season 2 of The Witcher this month so now's the time to brush up on Geralt of Rivia and his adventures across the Northern Kingdoms. With tricky timeline very much NOT in chronological order, season 1 can use some unpacking. Plus, with the animated prequel Nightmare of the Wolf exploring the origins of the mentor to the White Wolf himself, Vessemir at Caer Morhen, there's plenty to catch up on. Here is everything you need to know about The Witcher Timeline. Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, the Butcher of Blaviken, is on his way to find his destiny, Princess Ciri of Cintra. Along the way he gets into violent and sometimes downright sexy adventures with the likes of the mage Yennefer, the jolly bard for a hype man in Jaskier who penned the certified bop, Toss a Coin to Your Witcher and a kikimora, a djinn, a stryzga, a dragon a hedgehog knight and every other kind of folkloric monster you can think of. Where will The Witcher go in season 2 though? Only Netflix knows for sure! For more spooky chronologically confusing timelines, check out the Paranormal Activity Timeline - https://youtu.be/Sa0mTZOp60M And for everything else, subscribe to IGN wherever you like the watch!
TV SERIES
Decider

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Review: Netflix’s Monster Hit Embraces Chaos

Yet while the essential facts of this story feel more established, the series continues to maintain Sapkowski’s in media res approach to fantasy. Like with the novels and games, you’re dropped in the middle of Geralt’s (Cavill) reckoning with his destiny. You can either roll with the narrative punches or fret over not knowing every detail of about Elder Blood, leshys, or the White Flame. Either way, The Witcher doesn’t care. Geralt has monsters to fight, and Ciri (Freya Allan) has a world to change.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Breaking Down The Leshen In The Witcher Season 2

Netflix's sword-and-sorcery fantasy epic "The Witcher" is back for season 2, and that means there are a whole bunch of great new monsters for Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and Princess Ciri (Freya Allan) to battle. While the premiere episode of the season gave fans their first glimpse of the vampiric bruxa, they end up encountering a much more dangerous monster once they make it to Kaer Morhen: a leshen. The leshen are terrifying tree monsters that make the Ents from "Lord of the Rings" look like friendly twigs, and the one Geralt and Ciri must face down this season is especially frightening.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Here's Why There Are No Female Witchers

Many fans of Netflix's "The Witcher" TV series have noticed a distinct lack of women Witchers. If you're one of them, perhaps you've wondered whether this is an intentional exclusion, a coincidence, or something more complex? Maybe you find yourself scouring Google in an effort to see if there's really any good reason why men and women don't appear to stand equal chances of becoming magical superhuman monster-slaying badasses.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freya Allan
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Kristofer Hivju
glamourmagazine.co.uk

‘The Witcher seems harsher than our world but it’s not, the monsters are just undercover here’: Anya Chalotra on season two, mental health and Yennefer’s fertility struggle

The Witcher became Netflix’s most popular TV show - ever - and through playing the sorcerous Yennefer, Anya Chalotra’s life changed overnight. Now as season two finally arrives she talks to Josh Smith for his latest GLAMOUR UK column, Josh Smith Meets… about finding her confidence, doing justice to Yennefer’s fertility struggle and the powerful lessons she learnt from her family.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Witcher’ Showrunner on Why There Are Fewer Monsters in Season 2

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for The Witcher Season 2.]. We know that Netflix’s The Witcher is a fantasy series adapted from Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series about a mutant monster hunter-for-hire, right? So, why does it feel like its title Witcher, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), is given even fewer monsters in the drama’s sophomore season to battle than its first?
TV SERIES
Vulture

The Witcher’s Elves Just Can’t Catch a Break

Spoilers follow for the second season of The Witcher. Fantasy series are not exactly fountains of relatability. The whole point of the genre is to step outside oneself and to imagine a different reality — one inspired by folklore and myth, populated by creatures and concepts that don’t exist in our universe. Magic! Monsters! Matriarchal societies! (I kid, I kid — except when I watch The Wheel of Time and think misandry doesn’t seem so bad.) The second season of The Witcher hits an array of fantastical tropes that genre fans have come to expect, from Ciri going full Xena in her warrior training to totalitarianism and religious fanaticism on behalf of the Nilfgaardian Empire and the White Flame. The latest episodes also address a truism with which I can absolutely empathize: Elves really get screwed when it comes to real estate! And, like, everything else!
TV SERIES
gamespew.com

Settle Down With The Witcher’s Official Kaer Morhen Fireplace

Need something to relax to but don’t have a fireplace? Why not spend Christmas at The Witcher’s Kaer Morhen. Even if you’re not following the series, you can’t have missed the fact that The Witcher Season Two, is is currently available through Netflix. Featuring Henry Cavill as Geralt and Anya Chalotra as Yennifer, it does away with the first season’s time-hopping shenanigans and adopts a more linear approach to story-telling.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
PC Gamer

The Witcher season 2, episode 1 recap: It's time for a softer, kinder Geralt

The second season of The Witcher begins with death, misery, and hidden truths. Three travellers reach a small village seeking shelter from the winter's night, only to find it abandoned. The stench of rot and war is luring monsters out of hibernation, and our travellers meet a fate worse than death as an invisible beast ambushes them. The tone is set: Don't believe your eyes, and keep your wits about.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Who Is Nivellen in The Witcher? Is His Story Based on the Beauty and the Beast Fairy Tale?

The second season of ‘The Witcher’ is not as episodic as the first. It focuses more on the overarching storyline for all the main characters. This is partially due to the fact that the series firmly enters into the territory of adapting the first novel (‘Blood of Elves’) of Andrzej Sapkowski’s ‘Witcher Saga’ in season 2. In contrast, the inaugural season is entirely based on the short stories from ‘The Last Wish’ and ‘Sword of Destiny’ collections. The second season premiere episode continues this and adapts ‘A Grain of Truth’ from ‘The Last Wish’ before the series makes the shift towards ‘Blood of Elves.’
TV SERIES
pockettactics.com

The Witcher: Monster Slayer Midinváerne event weaponises snowballs

Do you know what the best thing about the holiday season is? Even if you’re somewhat of a Scrooge, there’s reason to celebrate with all of the events found in mobile games. Many of them embrace the festive season, and The Witcher: Monster Slayer is no different. That’s right. Even beast-slayers like to stuff their faces with sweet treats, and drink more than they can handle.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Variety

Netflix Top 10: ‘The Witcher’ Has Streamer’s Audience Spellbound

Netflix audiences tossed all their coins to their Witcher during Season 2’s debut weekend. The fantasy show’s premiere debuted at No. 1, with audiences spending a whopping 142.43 million hours immersed in magic and monsters with Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra). The first season of “The Witcher” followed, securing the second-place spot on Netflix’s Top 10 English TV Shows list, with 49.18 million hours of screen time. “The Witcher” is based on the book series by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, which also inspired multiple video games. It tells the adventures of monster hunter Geralt of Rivia...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Witcher's Freya Allan Breaks Down Ciri's Evolution, Teases Season 3, and More

The Witcher Season 2 will hit Netflix tomorrow morning, and one of the best aspects of the season is Freya Allan's Ciri. Ciri heads to Kaer Morhen to train with Geralt and the other Witchers, and as a result, we get to see so many new sides to her and who she is evolving into. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Allan all about The Witcher season 2, including if she enjoyed Ciri's transformation from a character and a combat point of view, though we also got a small tease of what's to come in season 3 as well. While she loves how the character is evolving, she feels she has a long way to go with a sword in her hand.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Witcher Season 2: Everything You Need to Know About Nivellen

One of the most anticipated new characters in The Witcher season 2 is the boisterous and delightful Nivellen, who will be played by Kristofer Hivju. The story of Nivellen occurs in the short story A Grain of Truth and is one of the beloved tales from those books because of its mix of magic, charm, violence, and heartbreak, and fans will get to see what Netflix did with the story in season 2's very first episode. This story was actually supposed to be in season 1 of The Witcher but had to be moved to season 2, and now you can find out everything you need to know about Nivellen in this new edition of The Witcher CRAM!
TV SERIES
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy