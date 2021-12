When it comes to bringing the flavor and making it pop, Guy Fieri always has us licking our lips when he cooks up his mouthwatering fare. Per Delish, the host of "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives" always dreamed of being the king of barbecue and trained in the trenches of smokers, rubs, and sauces with the hopes of winning the American Royal, which he called the "Super Bowl of barbecue." Fieri kept plugging away at his craft and won the competition with his Motley Que Crew in 2011 (via American Royal). In addition to the bragging rights and ability to make delicious barbecue, Fieri was honored with a place in the Barbecue Hall of Fame.

