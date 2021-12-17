ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Big Dumb Secret Santa Wrap Up

By Quarterback McFootball
underdogdynasty.com
 6 days ago

Thanks to everyone for participating this year in our Secret Santa...

www.underdogdynasty.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Gardner News

PHOTO: Secret Santa makes a stop at Gardner CAC

GARDNER — Secret Santa (also known as former Mayor Charles Manca) made his traditional holiday stop at the Community Action Committee on Dec. 9. Executive Director Julie Meehan accepted a stuffed gingerbread man to which was pinned $2,000. Meehan said the money will be used to help buy gifts for the 450 children who are signed up for the CAC's Toy Program.  This article originally appeared on Gardner News: PHOTO: Secret Santa makes a stop at Gardner CAC
GARDNER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secret Santa#Merry Christmas
Telegraph

Santa's secret: Be noncomittal, like politicians

Ok, I’ll admit it. I have Santa Claus issues. It’s not that I suffered some Santa trauma as a child. I believed until I was 4 and then I cross- examined my mother. She was sitting on the toilet and I demanded to know if Santa was real.
IOWA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Fargo “Secret Santa” sends strangers gifts

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman has been spreading holiday cheer as a “Secret Santa” for more than a decade. The way she picks who’s on her “Nice List” may surprise you. “It’s my passion every Christmas to do that,” says Mitzi...
FARGO, ND
wgel.com

Secret Santa Society Fire District Tour

The Bond County Secret Santa Society will escort Santa through Bond County communities over the next several days with the assistance of local fire departments. They will visit the Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire District Thursday, December 16, starting at 6 PM in Old Ripley then moving to Pocahontas. They will stick to the main roads and populated areas.
BOND COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
pajaronian.com

Watsonville Santa Tour wraps up Friday

WATSONVILLE—Scores of kids were treated to a free visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus Wednesday during the first of a three-day Santa Tour. “It felt so good to see Santa,” said Maria Navarro of Watsonville who showed up with her son, Christian Ramos. “This is his first time to see Santa, so it was very special. Everyone was so excited.”
WATSONVILLE, CA
redmondspokesman.com

Assistance League plays 'Secret Santa' to seniors

Assistance League of Bend volunteers are ensuring that the holiday wishes of local seniors are fulfilled through the nonprofit’s annual Secret Santa program. Seniors at 17 long-term care facilities in Bend, La Pine, Redmond and Sisters will receive special holiday gifts, handpicked for them by their Secret Santa. Facility representatives speak with residents and obtain personalized gift requests, including size, color and interests.
BEND, OR
thecentraltrend.com

Wrapping up 2021

On Dec. 31st, she made a late-night purchase: a product that was immediately attractive with its bright, promising colors and shiny, exciting appearances. It was a spur-of-the-moment decision, and despite there being no prior reviews, something told her that there was no possible way that she could live without it.
LIFESTYLE
The US Sun

Royal fans amazed by Archie’s hair in Meghan and Harry’s new Christmas card – and they love Lilibet’s too

ROYAL fans were left delighted after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their 2021 Christmas card - with the couple's adorable children stealing the limelight. After the pair, who live in Los Angeles, released the card - which featured a picture taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the summer - fans were quick to comment on two-year-old Archie's flame-red hair.
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Affects 8,000 Pounds of Product

A new recall on ice cream impacts thousands of pounds of product in the southeastern U.S., so those with a sweet tooth may want to check their freezer. This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of certain products from the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association. Thankfully, in this case, the recall is not because of some sort of contamination, but because of extra ingredients which were not on the label.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Man horrifies viewers with tour of ‘smallest apartment’ in New York: ‘Whatever you’re paying is too much’

A man has shocked viewers after giving a tour of his miniscule apartment, which he claimed is the “smallest apartment in New York”.AJ, who goes by the username @ajwebber on TikTok, shared what life is like living in the miniature apartment in a video uploaded last week.“Here’s what it’s like living in the smallest apartment in New York,” he began the video. “Wherever your expectations are, lower them.”AJ then proceeded to unlock the door to his apartment, with the video panning to show the sink placed just inches from the front door.“And right next to the sink, conveniently located,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Nightmare AirBnB that allegedly promised NYC skyline view is actually a room at the back of a restaurant

One Tiktoker has uploaded videos of her recent bizarre Airbnb stay, which includes staying in a room with views onto a restaurant's dining floor.With the viral video, uploaded on Monday, Desiree Baker (@desireerosebaker) writes: “How is this legal you literally cannot make this up, I can open the window and touch their table,” she said as she filmed footage of her room being right against a dining table with two patrons enjoying dinner. Ms Baker shows the photos of the room she allegedly booked on the hosting platform, which includes a simple white-painted room with a wooden headboard above the...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy