Haverhill man, 21, killed in wrong-way crash on I-495

By Arianna MacNeill
 7 days ago

The crash happened around 3:09 a.m. on Friday near exit 111.

A 21-year-old Haverhill man is dead following a wrong-way crash early Friday on I-495 southbound near exit 111 in Haverhill.

Around 3:09 a.m., state police received multiple calls saying that a vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes. Shortly afterward, police received additional calls saying that the vehicle had collided head-on with a tractor trailer, according to state police.

On scene, police determined the operator of a 2019 Honda HRV, Sebastian Hidalgo, was dead. Hidalgo’s vehicle had collided with a 2022 Kenworth tractor trailer that was being driven by a 59-year-old Maine man, who was not hurt in the crash.

The tractor trailer was leaking fuel from saddle tanks, police said.

While first responders were on scene, all southbound lanes of the highway were closed. The closure lasted for about three hours, and traffic was diverted to Broad Street in Merrimac, according to authorities.

The crash remains under investigation.

