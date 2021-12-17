Instagram Is Loving Rachael Ray's Adorable Christmas Card

Rachael Ray has been the face of simple, easy cooking since 2001, when she first joined the Food Network family as the host of "30 Minute Meals" (via Food Network). From there, she catapulted to celebrity stardom with the launch of her syndicated daytime show in 2007. Sixteen seasons later, "The Rachael Ray Show" is still going strong, though Ray has had to navigate obstacles along the way, the pandemic being the most trying. With the help of her husband, John Cusimano, she was able to continue filming from the comforts of their home in the Adirondack Mountains, which Ray explains as a difficult but necessary adjustment. "Our home here was always very, very private," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "This is where I write the shows... where we entertain our sliver of life that was just ours. The first hurdle we got over was a loss of privacy, quite frankly."

