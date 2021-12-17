Unemployment rate falls below 3% in November
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Seasonal jobs for the Christmas holiday and fewer people looking for work drove unemployment in Reno...hutchpost.com
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Seasonal jobs for the Christmas holiday and fewer people looking for work drove unemployment in Reno...hutchpost.com
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0