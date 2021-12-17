ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno County, KS

Unemployment rate falls below 3% in November

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 7 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Seasonal jobs for the Christmas holiday and fewer people looking for work drove unemployment in Reno...

Hutch Post

Gas prices still around $3 a gallon heading to Christmas in Kansas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Heading into Christmas travel, gas prices in Kansas continue to be around the $3 a gallon mark. "Right now, we've been experiencing a little bit of a decline in gas prices over the past four to six weeks," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "Here in Kansas, we're at $2.97 a gallon. That's down 2 cents from a week ago and down eight cents from where we were a month ago."
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Statistics tell 2021 COVID story

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Data Analyst DJ Gering provided some statistics to Hutch Post on how the pandemic progressed through 2021. Deaths are relatively steady through this fall, as compared to last fall. Hospitalizations are even with January and September of 2021 with 10 days left in December.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas officials work to speed distribution of eviction aid

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas officials continue working to speed up the distribution of aid money to help people avoid eviction. More than 40% of the $169 million allocated to the state program has been given out so far, according to Ryan Vincent, executive director of the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation that is overseeing the aid program.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

USD 308: Public input to be sought in 2022 for COVID relief money

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 is seeking public input on needs that they will spend COVID relief money on. "We are going to do an electronic survey, open that up in January and everybody can give input, all 308 stakeholders," said Business Manager Sheila Meggers. "We'll post that on our website and on Facebook and we'll email that out to staff as well. Anyone can fill that out, but we also want a little bit more discussion and so we are going to model some in person sessions after the community ARPA input sessions that happened here this fall."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Fire danger high in parts of Kansas Friday

WICHITA — According to the Wichita office of the National Weather Service, an elevated grassland fire danger will exist across southern Kansas for this afternoon. Grassland fire danger values will climb to the Very High category this afternoon with breezy south to southwest winds. Outdoor fires are not recommended.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

IdeaTek expanding wireless, looking ahead to more fiber

BUHLER, Kan. — IdeaTek is expanding its high-speed wireless solutions to more rural areas. In November and December, IdeaTek constructed new towers in the communities of Nickerson, Hesston, Moundridge, Cheney, Kingman, Varner, Dodge City, Liberal, Mullinville and Haviland. Equipment off a grain elevator on West Fourth Avenue will help the company cover a portion of Hutchinson.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Evergy: Energy efficiency program proposal filed with KCC

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Evergy has filed paperwork with the Kansas Corporation Commission asking to spend money to help people learn to be more energy efficient. "This proposal of programs offers both residential and business customers a chance to invest in their homes and businesses with more efficient technology and really learn about how they can effect their energy use and ultimately save money in the long run," said Brian File, director of products at Evergy.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

GOP skeptical of Kan. governor's proposed $250 tax rebates

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday proposed giving Kansas residents who filed state income tax returns last year a one-time rebate of $250, dropping the idea on a skeptical Republican-controlled Legislature as she faces a tough reelection race. The governor had given no public hints...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Property rezoned for parking lot Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council rezoned lots to allow Salt City Brewing to build a parking lot at their meeting Tuesday. "The properties we are talking about are 15 East 6th and an unaddressed parcel on East 6th," said City Planner Ryan Hvitlok. "For those familiar with the neighborhood, it would be the properties that are just to the east of Salt City Brewing. There was a house that was there that was demolished earlier this summer. Then, there is a small property that is to the south of that property, as well."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County Solid Waste Landfill Fees to Increase in 2022

RENO COUNTY — Some users of the Reno County Landfill will see a slight increase in fees in 2022. The fees will support capital improvements at the landfill and help maintain current and future operations. One project nearing completion is the new scale house and customer convenience center, which will include a household hazardous waste drop off and “swap shop”, water tanker storage and filling, and a garage for field trucks.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutchinson, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

