ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Al Horford, Grant Williams enter NBA’s health and safety protocols

By Conor Roche
Boston
Boston
 6 days ago

Juancho Hernangomez has also been placed in the league's health and safety protocols.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00GS6T_0dPhHSxz00
Al Horford entered the league's health and safety protocols on Friday. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Celtics forward/center Al Horford and forward Grant Williams entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols Friday, the team announced. Later in the day, backup forward Juancho Hernangomez also entered the league’s health and safety protocols. All three players were immediately ruled out for Friday’s game against the Warriors.

The Celtics now have four players in the league’s health and safety protocols with forward Jabari Parker getting placed on there on Thursday. The Celtics canceled Friday’s pregame shootaround and media availability.

For Horford, this is the second time this season he’s been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols. He tested positive for COVID-19 during the preseason, forcing him to miss the team’s season-opener against the Knicks. It’s unclear if Horford is vaccinated. Williams had received his first two COVID-19 vaccination shots as of September.

Williams provided an update on his status shortly after Friday’s news came out.

“Feeling Good,” Williams tweeted. “To all that have reached out thanks for your love and support. Be back in no time !!”

Friday’s news of Horford and Williams entering health and safety protocols comes as the NBA deals with a COVID outbreak among several teams. As of Thursday evening, 52 players, two head coaches, and a league executive have entered health and safety protocols in December. Twenty-two players entered health and safety protocols just on Wednesday and Thursday alone, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Guard Josh Richardson, who was placed in the league’s health and safety protocols on Dec. 10, rejoined the team Wednesday.

Ahead of Friday’s game against the Celtics, Warriors starting shooting guard Jordan Poole entered the health and safety protocols.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Joe Johnson Is The Only Active Player Who Has Played Against Michael Jordan

It has been more than 17 years since Michael Jordan retired for good from the NBA. Jordan, who is considered the GOAT by most fans, achieved everything an NBA player could wish for during his career. Be it winning trophies or earning fame, Jordan did it all. But considering Jordan...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Josh Richardson
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Jabari Parker
Person
Al Horford
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ strong message to Lakers after ugly loss vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers got blown out by the Phoenix Suns, 108-90, at home on Tuesday. Yet, LeBron James is accentuating the positive. Considering the state of the Suns — fully healthy, with largely the same roster as last season’s NBA Finals squad – compared with that of the Lakers — depleted, renovated — James’ rational attitude is understandable.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Health And Safety#Warriors#Knicks#Covid#Espn
NBC Sports

Shumpert reveals very unique reason he hates Warriors

Iman Shumpert was a member of three Cleveland Cavaliers teams that faced off against the Warriors in the NBA Finals. Shumpert, who went 1-2 against the Warriors under the bright lights, understandably has no love lost for Steph Curry and Co. However, the former swingman does have a very specific reason for hating, in sports terms, the Warriors.
NBA
CinemaBlend

After Scottie Pippen Claimed Michael Jordan 'Ruined' Basketball, Another Player Is Saying The Same Thing About LeBron James

There have been plenty of things happening within the sports world as of late, though a situation that’s truly captured fans’ attention is the one involving former Chicago Bulls players Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan. In his new book, Pippen aired blunt thoughts on his teammate, even going as far as to say that he “ruined basketball.” Many, both basketball devotees and former players, have been debating the comments. But amid this discussion, it’s possible that another (more contemporary) one could be brewing. This is due to the fact that NBA alum Iman Shumpert claims former teammate Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James did the same thing – in his own way.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Lonzo Ball On Why He Didn't Contract Covid: "I Mean, I Don't Really Do Too Much. I Just Play And Go Back Home."

The Chicago Bulls had a covid-19 outbreak, sidelining the majority of their roster, including their broadcasters. But one of the few unaffected players was Lonzo Ball. The outbreak dug deep into the team's core, having Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, and DeMar DeRozan out at almost the same time. As a result of the player shortage, the NBA postponed two of their games, giving some of their players time to recover and rejoin the squad.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Pistons Trade Sends Jerami Grant To Chicago

Ever since the Chicago Bulls won the NBA Finals in 1998 with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and the rest of the “Last Dance” team, this franchise has been rebuilding. They came close to having a real championship contender with Derrick Rose and Jimmy Butler, but Chicago has only advanced past the first-round of the playoffs four times since 1998 and they have made the Eastern Conference Finals just once.
NBA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy