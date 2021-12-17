Fourth Place Finishes For Girls Basketball Teams From La Salle And Wenona

The Lady Hornets Swim Team finishes 14th in the Marion County Tournament. Junior Ava Lantzer qualified for the consolation rounds in all of her events! In her individual events, Ava placed 15th in the 200 I.M. with a time of 2:35.50 and placed 16th in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:19.00! Ava also had integral roles in the 200 Medley and free relays, swimming 50 of butterfly in the Medley relay and the anchor of the freestyle relay. The Medley relay (Lilly Dailey, Amira Mills, Ava Lantzer and Miranda Underwood) finished 14th with a final time of 2:19.99. The 200 Free relay (Kristen Lamb, Andi McHugh, Miranda Underwood and Ava Lantzer) finished 13th with a final time of 2:05.39. The 400 Free relay (Lilly Dailey, Kristen Lamb, Avery Stanley and Miranda Underwood) finished 11th with a final time of 4:50.64. Good job Lady Hornets!

