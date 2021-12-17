ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, San Diego robberies lead to pursuit, arrests

By Jermaine Ong
 7 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A series of robberies around San Diego overnight led to a police pursuit that ended in Chula Vista with the arrests of two people.

ABC 10News learned the first of at least four robberies occurred early Friday morning at a business in east Chula Vista.

San Diego Police said a group of people matching the descriptions of the robbers in Chula Vista reportedly robbed three convenience stores and gas stations in San Diego.

As the SDPD’s Robbery Division investigated the city cases, officers spotted an SUV matching the description of the alleged getaway vehicle heading southbound on Interstate 805.

Officers pursued the SUV into Chula Vista, where it then stopped at an apartment complex on Rancho Drive. Two people got out of the SUV and ran away while one person remained in the vehicle and was taken into custody.

One of the people who fled the SUV was eventually found and arrested by officers in the complex. The second person was not located; a description of the person on the loose was not immediately available.

Police said the SUV had been reported stolen and officers recovered a handgun after a search of the vehicle.

