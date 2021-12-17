Miami-Dade, Broward school districts on high alert after TikTok threats

Miami-Dade and Broward County schools are joining institutions across the country taking precautions Friday after a TikTok video threatening violence went viral.

Although the threat did not originate locally, both school districts will have an increased police presence across all of their schools on Friday.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools said in a statement “in an abundance of caution, there will be additional police presence and schools will remain vigilant throughout the day on Friday."

Broward County Public Schools noted the same, with the addition of district administrators and staff having “increased vigilance” to ensure safety.

TikTok released a statement announcing they do not yet have evidence of these threats, saying "we handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we’re working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok."

Local officials do not believe the threat to be credible, but are reminding students that making threats against a school is a second-degree felony.

The announcement comes one day after a Pompano Beach Middle School student was arrested for making school threats on Snapchat.